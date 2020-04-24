The Elk Grove police announced on April 18 they arrested a suspect who was allegedly involved in the April 12 drive-by shooting at Lujan Drive.
Alejandro Villalobos, 19, was arrested on charges of attempted murder, shooting into a dwelling, and possessing a firearm as a felon.
Around 2:30 p.m. on April 12, a gunman reportedly fired at a person who stood near parked cars on the 9100 block of Lujan Drive in central Elk Grove. The victim was shot in a leg and was hospitalized for non-life threatening injuries.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that a house and two parked vehicles were also struck. The suspect then drove away from the scene on eastbound Lujan Drive, he said.
Elk Grove police detectives and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department later identified Villalobos as a suspect, Jimenez said. The investigation is ongoing, and no motive for the assault was reported.
Villalobos is being held without bail at the Sacramento County Main Jail. His next hearing is scheduled for April 29 at the Sacramento Superior Court, according to jail records.
