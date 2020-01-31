Lorraine Croup, a prominent member of the Elk Grove Historical Society, died at the age of 99 on Jan. 26.
The Hood native and Courtland High School graduate was a member of a pioneering California family that dates back to the days of the Gold Rush.
Croup’s niece, Sandy Hampton, noted that her aunt’s great-grandfather was William Johnston, who came to California in 1849.
“He came here (to California) with just pennies in his pocket and got rich selling food to the miners,” she said.
Johnston settled on a farm in the area that would become known as Hood, along the Sacramento River, and during the 1870s and 1880s, he was a member of the state Assembly and Senate.
Hampton mentioned that her aunt’s love for history likely stemmed from growing up in such a historic American family. Her earliest ancestors to come to America immigrated to the United States from Ireland and Scotland in the 1700s.
In addition to her involvement in the Elk Grove Historical Society, Croup was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution – a women’s organization consisting of members who are directly descended from patriots of the American Revolution.
Croup, who was born on Jan. 19, 1921, was one of the four children of Dwight and Jane Johnston, who were active in the Elk Grove Grange.
Her first professional job was working as a keypunch operator for the state of California.
Croup was married three times, and had no children. Her longest marriage was to Al Croup. During that marriage, the couple lived in Santa Rosa, where Croup operated Mac’s Delicatessen – now Mac’s Deli and Café – for about 30 years.
In 2002, Croup moved to Elk Grove, and soon became involved with the historical society.
Hampton recalled that Croup was invited to join the organization by her sister, Lucille Christensen, and was encouraged to maintain interest in the organization by Carl Amundson, one of the society’s founders.
Jim Entrican, a longtime historical society member, referred to Croup as a “strong ambassador” of the historical society.
He mentioned that Croup was the society’s membership chair and the organizer of the bus tours, including a very well attended trip to Mare Island in Vallejo.
Traveling was a passion for Croup, in general, as she vacationed in many countries throughout the world.
Elk Grove resident Cindy Mahon, who met Croup in 2006, said that through that meeting the historic Mahon house on Grant Line Road was visited by members of the historical society in 2008.
Mahon, who worked with Croup and Christensen to prepare for the organization’s visit, recalled them as “very gracious, loving ladies.” Christensen died at the age of 92 in 2016.
As a coordinator, Croup was a very positive minded person, Mahon noted.
“Lorraine was really good at (encouraging others),” she said. “She would say, ‘But I know that you’re good at this, I know you can pull this off,’ and she made you believe it.”
Croup also established the historical society’s successful yard sales at the organization’s headquarters in Elk Grove Regional Park.
Another longtime historical society member, Dennis Buscher, recalled Croup’s dedication to the organization.
“She became very active with the Elk Grove Historical Society, because of her roots in this area,” he said. “She was just a great organizer and one of our best workers. She was just a tireless worker.
“She organized events and was determined to get the Foulks House restored, and so all of the funds for her fundraisers were to go toward the restoration of the Foulks house. So, there was a special account set up, and she kept raising money to get (that) house restored.”
Buscher estimated that Croup’s fundraising efforts led to the accumulation of at least $35,000 for that project.
He also described Croup’s death as a great loss.
“It’s just a great loss – a great personal loss as a family friend, and then also a big loss to the Elk Grove Historical Society,” he said.
