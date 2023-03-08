After 17 years of operation in Elk Grove, Skip’s Music will close the doors of its Elk Grove-Florin Road store on March 31.
The upcoming closure is part of a relocation effort to consolidate the company’s current Elk Grove and Sacramento stores into a single, 31,000-square-foot store, which will be located at 4614 Madison Ave. in Sacramento.
The new store’s opening will be the fulfillment of the dream of founder, Skip Maggiora, who died at the age of 75 on Feb. 23, after losing his long battle with kidney disease.
Maggiora founded Skip’s Music on Florin Road in Sacramento in 1973. That store closed in 1980, and the current Sacramento store at 2740 Auburn Blvd. has been in operation since 1979. The company’s history also includes its Modesto store, which closed in 2015, after 29 years in business.
Slated to open in May with a soft opening and a grand opening to be announced later, the new store will include retail sales, private lesson rooms, repair services, equipment rentals, and a much-anticipated museum of Maggiora’s extensive, private collection of rare and notable instruments.
Those instruments include the first manufactured electric guitar, from the 1930s, a guitar played by B.B. King from 1961-1967, a prototype of guitarist Eddie Van Halen’s Kramer guitar, and a collection of guitars of the western swing musician Billie “Tiny” Moore.
Creed Maggiora, Skip’s son, mentioned that the museum portion of the building will likely not be completed by the time the new store opens.
A clearance sale is currently underway at the Elk Grove store, which began its operations at 9660 Elk Grove-Florin Road in 2005.
Josh Knoles, product specialist at the Elk Grove store, told the Citizen that the sale will present greater discounts each week until the store closes.
“The sale itself is going to be a taper up (in discount percentages),” he said. “So, the first week is 15% off. That starts Monday, (March 6). The second week is 20%, the third week is 25%, and that last week is 30%.”
When the Citizen stopped by the store on March 4, three large signs hung from the front of the store. One of the signs advertises for “up to 80% off select items.”
Among the customers who stopped by that store on that day was Elk Grove resident Lucas Ngo, a guitarist who graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 2021.
Ngo noted that he was surprised to see the signage for the store’s upcoming relocation.
“I was just in the area and I saw that they were closing down, there’s a sale,” he said. “I was like, ‘Oh, I might as well go in.’”
He added that he is disappointed that Skip’s Music will be leaving Elk Grove.
“I just won’t be able to drive down to this local store and buy a set of strings to give them my business, which kind of makes me sad,” Ngo said. “I like everyone here, so it’s a little sad to see them go. I wish they were staying around, because it’s nice to have them here in kind of the heart of Elk Grove.”
Also surprised to learn about the store’s relocation sale was south Sacramento resident Chang Her.
“I just came shopping next door and I (saw) this sale sign,” he said. “I play the guitar, so I was like, ‘Oh, the music store is having 80% off (select items).’ I (decided) to come check it out and see what they had. If something catches my eye, I might pick something up.”
Her also expressed sadness about the store’s closure.
“A local music store is always nice around the neighborhood,” he said. “Instead, you have to go far, like to Guitar Center (in the Arden area of Sacramento) or something like that. It will be kind of sad (when the store closes).”
South Sacramento resident Juan Mercado, who has been a musician since he was 5 years old when he was growing up in Puerto Rico, said he learned about the upcoming closure when he stopped by the store to have his 10-string Puerto Rican instrument, known as the cuatro, repaired.
He added that the closure will create an inconvenience for him, but that he plans to shop at the new Skip’s Music store after it opens.
“I’m disappointed (with the upcoming closure),” Mercado said. “Now we’re going to have to check for other (music) stores and wait for this store to open, the new one.”
Chris Cary, a longtime guitarist in Sacramento and a 30-year customer of Skip’s Music, mentioned that he is excited about the new store.
“They’re going to have their lessons and then their backline equipment and all that stuff (at the new store) – so, having it all in one building,” he said. “It’s my understanding there wasn’t a ton of business out here (in Elk Grove), for some reason. So, there will be a ton of business there, because that’s like the heart of Sacramento.”
