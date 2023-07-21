The Citizen visited local streets last week to ask area residents to share their thoughts on Elk Grove’s latest recognition: a placement on Livability.com’s list of “top 100 best places to live in the U.S.”
This website, which identifies itself as “one of the leading online resources used for researching communities,” provides a variety of details for its inclusion of Elk Grove on this top 100 list, and notes that Elk Grove received a livability score of 749 out of a possible 1,000 points.
In creating that list, the website’s team only considered cities with populations from 75,000 to 500,000 residents, thus eliminating such larger cities as Los Angeles and New York from consideration.
The team also limited their list to cities with a median home value of $500,000 or less.
Livability.com describes Elk Grove as a city that is “brimming with small-town charm, while simultaneously becoming a powerhouse for industry.”
Recognized by the site is Elk Grove’s commitment to health and the well-being of its citizens, as well as its emphasis on sustainable building practices.
The site refers to the city’s largest employers as the Elk Grove Unified School District, Apple Inc., and Kaiser Permanente.
Identified as examples of Elk Grove’s bright points are its top-rated schools, family-friendly neighborhoods and outdoor events, the Old Town Plaza, the city’s aquatics center, Dignity Health’s future, 100-bed, Elk Grove hospital, UC Davis Health’s future expansion of its outpatient health care services, and the city’s solar-powered Special Waste Collection Center.
Also mentioned as a local benefit is the Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge, just west of Interstate 5.
Livability.com summarizes Elk Grove as a city that “blends suburban comforts and urban conveniences,” and is “rapidly becoming one of the Golden State’s favorite suburbs, and one of the best places to live in the U.S.”
Elk Grove resident Scott Macintosh was asked by the Citizen to share his reaction to Livability.com’s high ranking of Elk Grove as a quality place to live.
“I agree,” he said. “I love it. I don’t like the traffic, but I like that everything is close.”
Another Elk Grove resident, Omar Hugais, said that he was proud to learn about Elk Grove’s ranking on this top 100 best places to live list, and he added that he likes that he feels generally safe in Elk Grove.
“You don’t have a lot of problems (in Elk Grove),” he said.
Also sharing her thoughts about this top 100 listing was a woman who referred to herself as Mrs. JoJo. She said that she recently moved to Elk Grove from the San Francisco Bay Area.
Having witnessed a much greater issue with homelessness in the Bay Area, Mrs. JoJo noted that she is very impressed by Elk Grove’s proactive approach to homelessness.
“People (in Elk Grove) are actively trying to do something, and be part of the solution (to the homelessness epidemic),” she said.
She added that she appreciates that the city of Elk Grove instituted an organic waste program that is designed for the collection of such organic wastes as fruit, vegetables, pasta, grains, meat, bones, eggshells, grass clippings and leaves, as well as food-soiled products, including paper napkins, paper plates, pizza boxes, coffee filters, and tea bags.
Linda Faulkner, who identified herself as an Elk Grove business owner, told the Citizen that she is “proud” of this ranking, and enjoys living in this city.
Jason Brennan, music director of Elk Grove’s School of Rock, mentioned that he agrees with the website’s top 100 ranking of Elk Grove.
“That seems pretty accurate,” he said. “I like living here.”
Peggy Forseth-Andrews, who works at The Red Door antique shop in Old Town Elk Grove, spoke about why she believes Elk Grove made that list.
“I believe it’s because we’re growing so quickly,” she said. “I think (the ranking) is pretty amazing though.”
She added that she would have liked to have read more details about local businesses within the website’s summary of Elk Grove.
Frank Maita, a former Elk Grove Planning Commissioner, told the Citizen that he does not put a lot of value into the website’s ranking.
“I don’t pay much attention to those kind of surveys,” he said. “I think that’s the whole purpose is to just (draw people to the website).”
Maita added that he believes there are better ways to determine such a ranking.
An Elk Grove resident, who solely identified himself as Matt, mentioned that he likes the website’s ranking, and that he enjoys living in Elk Grove.
He noted that one of his favorite places in the city is Elk Grove Regional Park, and that he likes that there are so many community events in the city, including its recent 4th of July festival, A Salute to the Red, White and Blue.
While Matt expressed frustration with the city’s traffic congestion, he provided his own high ranking for Elk Grove.
“That’s really the biggest downfall (in Elk Grove) is the traffic,” he said. “(But) as far as any suburb in Sacramento, I would say Elk Grove lives up to (offering a high quality of life). The city is a great place (to live).”
