Several Elk Grove business operators and other local residents said they are unhappy with a letter that was sent to Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen by the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta regarding the proposed Oak Rose Apartments.
This controversial project consists of a plan for a 67-unit, three-story supportive housing development built on a 1.2-acre lot at 9252 Elk Grove Blvd., one lot west of Waterman Road, in Old Town Elk Grove.
Last July, the Elk Grove City Council unanimously denied an appeal for this project, which, if built, would become a residence for homeless individuals.
That decision upheld the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s determination, during the previous month, that the project did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and was therefore ineligible for Senate Bill (SB) 35 ministerial review.
This proposal was submitted under SB 35, a state law that allows for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects. SB 35 applies to California cities and counties that have not met the state-mandated regional housing allocation.
Both the Planning Commission and the City Council argued that the project does not comply with the city’s objective standards, because the project proposes to place residential uses on the ground floor, which conflicts with the Old Town Special Planning Area requirements.
Following the council’s denial of the project, the project’s applicant, Oak Rose Apts LP, of Long Beach, filed a lawsuit against the city, alleging that the city “unlawfully ignored” state mandates through its denial of a ministerial, 100% permanent supportive housing project.
In a letter sent to Singh-Allen earlier this month, Matthew T. Struhar, deputy attorney general for Bonta, urged the city to reconsider the proposed Oak Rose Apartments project and to make efforts to remediate its actions within 30 days or else face court proceedings initiated by the California attorney general’s office.
Struhan argued in his letter that the Old Town SPA restriction regarding ground-floor use for residential purposes does not qualify as an “objective” standard under SB 35 or the Housing Accountability Act, since it depends on the exercise of discretion.
“That mechanism allows considering the compatibility of a project with community character, which demonstrates that the OTSPA use restriction is not objective,” he wrote in his letter. “Because the HAA and SB 35 prohibit the application of a standard that involves any discretionary application, the city cannot rely on OTSPA use restriction as a basis to deny the project.”
Bonta stated that Elk Grove is in violation of California’s Affirmatively Furthering Fair Housing statute and state Government Code Section 65008, which prohibits the city from making land-use decisions that disproportionately harm lower-income households. Local governments violate Section 65008 whenever a land-use decision is based on discriminatory intent or has a discriminatory effect.
Singh-Allen issued a response to the letter from the attorney general’s office.
In her written statement, she opposed the claim that the council violated state laws by denying this proposed low-income housing project.
“We agree that every city must do its fair share to address the state housing crisis, and Elk Grove is doing its part,” she wrote. “We reject the notion that Elk Grove is engaged in unlawful discrimination. We remain committed to supporting solutions that balance the needs of all in the community.”
EG community members respond
The letter from Bonta’s office resulted in local citizens expressing their dissatisfaction during the March 22 City Council meeting and later with the Citizen.
Bob’s Club operator Allan Veto Jr. told the council that he and others are willing to invest their money in opposition to the proposed project.
“Some of these old boys that have developed a lot of stuff around here, they’re like going, ‘Hey, Veto, I’m ready to put my money where my mouth is; I want to sue everybody involved if they let something like this go in Elk Grove,’” he said. “And me, I’m just a little businessman, but, you know, I’ve worked hard for everything I’ve got. But I’m willing to put some money up, because you know what? I think it’s wrong. And I want to believe that each and every one of you (on the council is not) going to allow it.”
In addressing the council, Elk Grove resident Joseph Kinard mentioned that he believes Old Town is not the ideal location for this project.
“I know that this location is not ideal for our city and community,” he said. “If Oak Rose was acting as a good neighbor, they would consider an alternative and work with the city in good faith. In light of these issues, I urge our elected officials to uphold the original decision to deny the Oak Rose project.
“We need to make sure that our community is protected from developers who refuse to work with us, and act in bad faith. And instead, let’s support projects that work with our community and align with our local zoning standards.”
Samuel Richardson, another public speaker, mentioned during the same meeting that he believes that the letter from the attorney general’s office to the mayor was “an attempt by the state to strong-arm our city.”
“As a homeowner, business owner and lifetime resident of Old Town Elk Grove, I’m repulsed with the state of California and state politicians for dictating their demands to our humble city,” he said.
“Elk Grove city staff and the community reached out to the applicants with several different locations and solutions, but the applicants have made no attempt to work with the city or with the community.”
In an interview with the Citizen, Frank Maita, co-owner of the Old Town business, Paula Maita & Co., expressed his frustration with how local jurisdictions are experiencing decreased opportunities to do their own planning due to the state’s involvement.
“This is a perfect case of where the local jurisdictions should have some input here and not be railroaded by the state,” he said. “The state is interfering and micromanaging local jurisdictions and they don’t know the nature or character of the communities.”
Maita criticized the use of this Old Town site for this proposed project.
“As a former (Elk Grove Planning) Commissioner, I can’t think of a worse place to put that (project),” he said. “I really can’t. I’m sympathetic to the idea of the project, but there’s a myriad of things wrong with it. First off, (there is) the size of the site.”
One of Maita’s criticisms of the site’s size is that it offers a very little amount of parking.
“You have to have parking to help these people get on their feet, because they’re going to need a vehicle to sustain employment, and that’s a real world thing,” he said.
If the apartments are built on this site, the property would have eight parking spaces. However, through Assembly Bill 1763, no parking is required for supportive housing.
Further frustrating to Maita is that the applicant appears not to be interested in any other site for this project within Elk Grove.
“Apparently, they have been unwilling to work with the city in finding an alternative (site),” he said.
Larry Baker, owner of another Old Town business, The Sign Center, noted that he does not believe the applicant cares about Elk Grove. “They don’t care, especially if the city’s offering concessions or giving them alternative sites or willing to work with them, and still where it will be financially beneficial to them,” he said. “But they’re just saying, ‘No, we want to build it there. Hell with you, because we have a loophole, and we’re going to exploit it. And after we’ve made our money, we’ll go away, and then you guys deal with it?’”
Baker added that his greatest frustration in the efforts being made to build the Oak Rose Apartments in Old Town is his belief that voices in the community are being ignored.
“We ought to have a say in how and what goes on around us,” he said. “That’s the whole point of community, right? I mean, we’re all working together to improve our lives.”
