Elk Grove resident Albert Fred “Al” Radovich, a World War II veteran, recently celebrated a special milestone in his life: his 100th birthday.
More than 100 people gathered with him for a party to recognize his accomplishment of becoming a centenarian.
Al was born on May 31, 1923 in Klein, Montana to Bill and Julia Radovich. He had six brothers and sisters, including one who died at birth, and he has outlived all of them.
Although Al’s mother lived a long life, his father was not so fortunate, he recalled.
“He had cancer, (and) he died two days after World War II started (for the United States),” Al said. “My older brother was gone, my younger brother was gone, and so, it left me at home with the family, and one sister was still in high school.”
As the only male of his family who was still living at home, Al went to work in a coal mine at the age of 17 to support his family. He walked three miles each day to arrive at the mine at 7 a.m.
Al noted that it took a lot of persistence on his part to acquire that job.
“If at any time any member of your family sued the mine for any reason, any member of the family could not get a job again there,” he said. “Well, as it happened, we did.
“I would be there at 5 (o’clock) in the morning waiting to see if I could get a job. I did this for so long that they finally hired me.”
Al recalled that he worked at the mine for two weeks without pay to qualify to be on the mine’s payroll. His first paycheck from his work in the mine, from Oct. 16-31, 1940, was for $37.58.
While earning money for his family through that job, Al injured his neck on the job, and his neck continues to trouble him.
Another activity of Al was competitive boxing, which was a short-lived endeavor. He won all three of his fights, but quit after his third fight, in which he received a significant beating, despite winning the bout. He would much later in life experience success riding cutting horses.
After leaving the mine, Al became a student at a trade school in Missoula, Montana, and he then became a mechanic and a welder.
From there, he went to Portland and worked in a shipyard for a year.
Al recalled the work that was performed at that shipyard.
“The reason we did that (work) was during World War II, we didn’t really have the equipment to battle the (Japanese),” he said. “You know, the world ought to see how the people got behind this country and went to work in the shipyards and all of the places, pulling all of the things that you needed to be able to defend ourselves, which we did and ended.”
Al mentioned that his service in World War II did not come through the act of being drafted.
“Everyone was being drafted,” he said. “Being that I was the sole support of the balance of the family at home, I didn’t have to go,” he said. “I enlisted and I went anyway.
He added that in his boot camp group of 126 men, he was the only member of that crew to end up serving in the U.S. Navy.
Al noted that he served aboard the USS New Orleans for his entire time in the Navy. This battleship was among the vessels that survived the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
“(The USS) New Orleans is listed as one of the most decorated ships in World War II,” he said. “That’s a heavy cruiser. The (USS) San Francisco was the sister ship. There were seven heavy cruisers made in 1932 and out of the seven, after the war, there were three of us left. The rest were sunk.”
Al mentioned that the USS New Orleans survived a major attack, as it was hit by a Japanese torpedo.
“Our ship was hit, and it blew off the whole front end,” he said. “Three of the main guns were gone. We back rowed to Australia, and we had 206 dead sailors. Australia played a big role in helping the United States.”
After missing the vessel’s first four battles in the war in the Pacific, he was aboard the ship during its remaining battles.
Al, who began his service as an apprentice seaman, eventually worked as a crane operator aboard the ship.
Recalling his homecoming from World War II, Al mentioned that it was not a very uplifting experience for him.
“My sister was getting married when I came home,” he said. “(It was) one of the lowliest days I ever had in my life. I came home, the wedding was going on, everybody just felt like they didn’t even know me, and here I felt so good to be home.”
Adding to his lowly feeling at the time, Al discovered that the money that he had sent home from the war had been given away by his mother to his brother, whose daughter had died. The money covered the burial costs.
With available jobs at a scarcity following the war, in 1945, Al sought whatever employment he could find.
He recalled obtaining a job as a cab driver, which proved to be a very fortunate experience for him, considering that he met his then-future wife, Clementine “Pat” Pelzel, through that job. They were married on Sept. 6, 1947, and they had three children, Terry, Doug, Sherri. Pat died in 1990.
Al later went to work for a meat packing company, before eventually owning his own meat market in Billings, Montana.
His next line of work was working in the automobile business, with Lew Williams Chevrolet.
“They gave me a store for nothing as long as I would come and take it over,” he said.
His work in the automobile business led him to Eugene, Oregon, then to Fulton and El Camino avenues in Sacramento.
He concluded his time in that line of work in 1984, and then he spent the following 20 years operating his own training and development business, Exec-Pac, Inc.
Al, who stopped driving when he was 96 years old, now commutes to nearby places using an electric scooter, and he is dedicated to improving his walking ability each day by taking strolls with his walker around his neighborhood.
He also enjoys his occasional visits with his six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
