The Florin Resource Conservation District (FRCD) on Feb. 18 responded to a customer’s claim that she was overcharged on several of her water bills.
Becky Blum, a customer of the organization’s subsidiary, the Elk Grove Water District (EGWD), told the FRCD board that she experienced a “heavy financial burden” as a result of “drastic overcharges” on her bills from September through December 2019.
During that period, her bills ranged from $231.87 to $385.39.
Blum, who refers to herself as a widow with a conservative lifestyle, explained that she was shocked to receive bills with such large increases, compared to her previous bills.
“It should be evident if you look back at the 16 years of service through EGWD that my bills have never been this high,” she said. “Included in the packet (she submitted to the district) is my bill from January 2019, of $98.07, with the water usage graph for the previous year.”
After inquiring about her unusually high water bills, Blum was told by the district that she could have her meter tested for accuracy.
If a customer’s meter reads accurately when it is tested, the customer is required to pay as much as $47 for time and materials.
Blum told the Citizen she never had her meter tested, and that since making her initial complaint to the district, her bills have “magically” returned to their “normal range.” She said the last bill she received totaled $69.
Blum expressed further frustration, alleging that her honesty with the district regarding a water leak at her residence was used to deny her request for a refund on her “excessive charges.”
“In an effort to be honest and helpful, when (a district representative) asked about leaky toilets, I said, ‘yes,’” she said. “I would like to further explain that statement. I have a toilet that about one time out of every 20 to 25 times, it hangs up.
“I can tell immediately from the sound. I jiggle the handle a few times and it corrects itself before I am even finished washing my hands.”
Mera Whorton, who lives with Blum, supported Blum’s comments on their residence’s increased water charges.
“Like Becky said, we’re very conservative with water,” she said.
Also attending the meeting in support of Blum was her neighbor, Malcolm Dixon, who told the Citizen that he does not believe Blum used the amount of water that the district charged her for.
“There’s no way in this world that she would ever run up a bill like that,” he said. “There are no visible leaks at all; she doesn’t own a pool; all the sprinklers are all capped.”
FRCD General Manager Mark Madison responded to Blum’s concerns that she presented during the Feb. 18 meeting.
“We had no indication that there was anything wrong with the consumption data,” he said. “The $1,000 charge that you heard was over a three-month span. And the customer reported the water leak with the toilet, and the customer also reported that they were excessively watering their grass.”
Blum immediately objected to the latter statement, saying, “No, I did not.”
However, Madison argued that response.
“We have that documented in notes,” he said.
Following the FRCD board’s Feb. 18 meeting, Blum told the Citizen that she was not satisfied with how her complaint was addressed.
“Mr. Madison just brushed away that I could use over $1,200 worth of water from a leaky toilet and overwatering,” she said. “I wasn’t even watering my yard. I was gone 10 days in October (2019),” when her bill totaled $365.19.
“There was nothing that was said to me tonight that would make any logical sense that I used that (amount) of water. It just didn’t happen.”
Blum added that she has posted about her issue on the social media network NextDoor, saying she received more than 100 responses from other EGWD customers who had “unexplainable excessive charges on their bills.”
Madison opted not to address the topic of comments on the social media network.
As for Blum’s large water bill increases, Madison maintains that she used that water.
“For this individual that reportedly had high water bills, we’re confident that person used the water,” he said. “The question frankly becomes: Is it reasonable for me to waive those charges and just have all the other ratepayers pay for the water that person used? We don’t think so.
“We’re not after people’s money. We’ll provide them water, but we want to be fair and equitable to all of our customers.”
Madison expressed willingness to personally meet with customers to discuss their concerns prior to the board’s next regular meeting in March.
“My number is posted on the website, (www.egwd.org),” he said. “We’re always here.”
