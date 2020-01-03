The Elk Grove Winter Sanctuary (EG WINS) emergency homeless shelter program was almost canceled for its 2019-20 season. Under this program, homeless people are offered a warm place to stay for the night at local churches and other buildings.
Mark Hedlund, a coordinator of this program, told the Citizen that Elk Grove Teen Center USA, at 8978 Elk Grove Blvd., rescued the Winter Sanctuary from being canceled for the first time in its seven-year history.
“Frankly, it worked out great for us, because we were in danger of not being able to do the program, because we didn’t have enough churches that were willing to step up and host this year,” he said. “(The teen center) basically saved our Winter Sanctuary program for this year.
“We had three weeks spread out in the middle of the program that we couldn’t get a host site to commit.”
Hedlund noted that an inconsistency in the program does not work for its guests.
“They need consistency,” he said. “They need to know that from this date until this date, any night of the week that they need it, they have this place to stay. So, if the teen center had not stepped up and filled those gaps, we might not have been open this year.”
EGWINS, which is normally assisted by local churches, is a 12-week program of the Elk Grove Homeless Assistance Resource Team (HART).
The participants check in each night at the Elk Grove United Methodist Church at 8986 Elk Grove Blvd. in Old Town, between 5:20 and 5:30 p.m.
The next step in the evening is to gather information from new guests and share program rules. One of those rules is that there is no in-and-out privileges, thus participants leaving the shelter will not be readmitted during the same evening that they depart.
Guests are also expected to treat each other and the volunteers with respect.
Lights are turned out each night at 10 p.m. and in the morning, a breakfast is served, and typically volunteer drivers transport guests back to the Methodist church at about 6:30 a.m. But with the teen center, they can leave in the mornings, without the need to be transported by the program’s drivers.
Host locations normally provide both dinners and sleeping quarters.
But in the case of the teen center, it does not have a kitchen. Meals are instead prepared and served at the nearby Methodist church, and then participants head to the teen center to spend the night.
Hedlund said that EG WINS volunteers were used to assist with the meals at the church.
“Normally, the host site would use their congregation members to handle all that stuff, so there’s a plus and a minus to (using the teen center for the program),” he said.
Hedlund mentioned that because the teen center did not have any coverings on its windows, it was necessary to cover those windows to provide privacy for the overnight guests.
“At night, when the lights are on, you can see right through,” he said. “So, we got some butcher paper and made some makeshift curtains on those windows.”
Temporary partitions were also added to the building’s interior to separate the men from the women.
During the Citizen’s visit to EG WINS on Dec. 27, the program was under the supervision of night captains, Cathy Facundo and Rommel Declines.
Facundo also recognized the importance of the teen center to this year’s program.
“(The teen center is) very close quarters for everybody involved,” she said. “They did make a lot of arrangements, regrouping, restructuring everything to accommodate us. If we did not have the teen center on board, we probably wouldn’t have been able to continue with this program.”
Declines explained why he decided to assist the local Winter Sanctuary.
“The reason why I got involved with (Elk Grove) HART is it was one group that was doing something (to assist the city’s homeless),” he said. “Even with all the different political things that are going on, they were able to work through some of that and kind of get things to work together.
“The other thing is it was a collaborative approach where people of all faiths, all churches – mostly Christian churches – came together and did something, that their faith was put into action.”
Robert Gonzales, one of the participants in the program, shared a significant reason why he enjoys the Winter Sanctuary.
“I feel more safe now,” he said.
But with or without the Winter Sanctuary, Gonzales said that he prefers to live in Elk Grove.
“If I didn’t know about this (program), I would still pick (Elk Grove),” he said.
The Elk Grove Winter Sanctuary’s current season will continue through Feb. 29.
For additional information about this program, visit the website www.ElkGroveHart.org.
