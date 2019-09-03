Authorities on Aug. 27 arrested a 15-year-old boy in Elk Grove for allegedly posting a threat on social media that prompted the lockdown of Jesuit and Rio Americano high schools in north Sacramento County.
The closures were lifted after Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies cleared the campuses that afternoon and determined there were no threats to safety.
Sacramento County sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Teresa Deterding told the Citizen that the suspect was arrested on charges of making criminal threats. He was booked into juvenile hall.
During an Aug. 27 press conference, she announced that her department was notified by Jesuit High School staff about the social media message that “threatened the school with a shooting-type scenario.” The spokesperson could not identify the social media platform used to make the threat, as of press time.
Deputies arrived at the private Catholic school in Carmichael around 12:30 p.m. and decided to close that campus and nearby Rio Americano High School as a precaution.
The security staff at the Elk Grove school district was alerted about the social media threat.
“The threat was general and vague, and distributed to a wide audience,” Elk Grove school district spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton said in a press statement.
She announced that the security staff soon traced the threat to a student enrolled at Elk Grove Charter School.
“Within minutes, the authorities had the student who posted the social media threat in custody,” Pinkerton said.
She told the Citizen that she did not know if the suspect was formerly enrolled at Jesuit High School.
