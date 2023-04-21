The California State Capitol building was temporarily closed and evacuated on Thursday morning, April 13 after a suspected shooter made a “credible” threat involving the structure, according to the California Highway Patrol, which provides security at the site.
Assembly Member Stephanie Nguyen, D-Elk Grove, and State Sen. Angelique Ashby, D-Sacramento, both lawmakers who represent Elk Grove, would later share their thoughts on the incident, which included a manhunt for the suspect who reportedly fled in a gold-colored Ford F-150 pickup.
“Yesterday, the California State Assembly evacuated the Capitol out of an abundance of caution for our staff and members due to a potential threat,” Nguyen wrote in a media statement. “I would like to thank the California Highway Patrol and the Assembly Sergeants-(at)-Arms for acting swiftly and ensuring we were safe.”
Multiple law enforcement agencies began searching for a Bay Area man following reports of his alleged shootings in Citrus Heights and Roseville on April 12. No injuries were reported in these incidents, including the case where shots were fired at the Kaiser Permanente hospital in Roseville.
Authorities in Roseville apprehended and arrested a suspect in association with these crimes during the afternoon of April 13. He was identified as 30-year-old Jackson Pinne, of Hayward.
He was charged with attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, shooting from a moving vehicle and shooting at an inhabited dwelling.
The suspect was taken into custody shortly after 4 p.m. on April 13 near the intersection of Auburn-Folsom Road and Douglas Boulevard in the Granite Bay area, Roseville police reported. He was booked into the Placer County Jail.
The evacuation at the Capitol began at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, and normal activities on the grounds resumed later that morning.
Senate Secretary Erika Contreras sent an email message to state senators and their staff to inform them of the threat to the Capitol.
“The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has notified the Senate of a threat they consider to be credible involving the Capitol,” she wrote. “The CHP and security partners are present in higher numbers in the Capitol area, and are alert of the situation.”
Due to the threat, the Assembly did not hold its Thursday session, and senators met at an alternative location.
Ashby told the Citizen on the day of the incident at the Capitol that her team was “safe,” and that she appreciates the many people who contacted her regarding the situation.
“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” she said. “It is our understanding that law enforcement took prudent precautionary measures this morning after hearing about a potential threat.
“Our team is grateful to the Capitol security, sergeants, Senate administration and leadership, as well as (the California) Highway Patrol and the Sacramento Police Department for their diligence.”
