By Citizen Staff
Sacramento Area Sewer District (SASD) officials urge their 1.2 million customers to avoid flushing disposable wipes, napkins, paper towels, and other items that can clog the sewer system.
They issued their message, “No Wipes in the Pipes!” on March 26 during a time when shortages of toilet paper caused many people to seek alternatives for cleaning themselves during the coronavirus situation.
The district stated that disposable wipes can attach to sewer debris and easily create blockages in sewer pipes.
“This problem is completely preventable, but we need our customers’ help,” SASD Director of Operations Rosemary Clark said in a press statement. “Only toilet paper and human waste should ever be flushed. Anything else can cause problems in the sewer system, creating an additional public health risk in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.”
Customers who experience sewer problems such as backups or slow drains can contact the SASD at (916) 875-6730.
