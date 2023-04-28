The issue of what books should not be allowed at the Elk Grove Unified School District’s libraries arose at the Elk Grove school board’s April 18 meeting.
Several parents voiced their objections to school library books they considered to be obscene and inappropriate for students.
Parent Heidi Moore read out loud sexually explicit passages from Mike Curato’s 2020 graphic novel, “Flamer,” which is based on his experience as a closeted gay teenager. She said that she shared that material on social media.
“A former police chief said, ‘Who thinks to provide this to children? They should register as a sex offender,’” Moore said.
She stated that the book was approved for the district’s libraries and is available for 12-year-olds. The parent recalled receiving the district’s criteria for selecting library books and said that it lacked a review of sexually explicit content.
A fellow protesting parent, Charlotte Rieger, accused the school district of “grooming” children. She asked for school officials to remove what she considered to be pornographic books.
“What if I had those books and I approached your grandchildren and your kids?” Rieger asked the school board. “I would be the groomer.”
Melissa Gentry, a parent of several Elk Grove Unified students, read passages that described sex acts in a book she said was found at a library shared by a middle and high school.
“Why would this district provide this book or multiple books describing how to engage in different forms of sex to children who can’t legally consent to those acts?” she asked.
Opinions that both promoted and opposed library book removal were made during the school board meeting’s public comment period. Trustees were legally prohibited from responding to them since they spoke about topics not on the board’s meeting agenda.
While several parents called for the removal of library books they found to be objectionable, a few parents warned the school board about potential consequences.
Sarah Wingard said that parents should speak with their children about certain books they don’t want them to read. She added that it’s important for students to access diverse library books to help them understand other people.
“Limiting access to these books denies students the opportunity to learn new points of view, find answers to pressing questions, and (obtain) information that allows them to build personal opinions and identities,” Wingard said.
Gandy Reinsch called the board meeting via Zoom and claimed that a few of the parents who previously protested library books are affiliated with the conservative activist group Moms for Liberty. This Florida-based organization has been challenging school library books across the country for allegedly violating state pornography laws.
“I believe that you have parental rights, and if you want to believe far-right extremists then you have the right to enroll your children in a conservative, private Christian school, but you do not have the right to take rights away from other students,” Reinsch said.
Several parents denied they were connected to Moms for Liberty when they spoke to the school board about school library books they deemed to be offensive. They said they were simply concerned parents.
“Flamer,” the book that Moore protested at the April 18 board meeting, has been the subject of controversy in the past year. The title has been removed from school libraries in six states, according to PEN America, a free expression advocacy group. Last summer, Oklahoma state education officials requested that “Flamer” be removed from public school libraries after deeming the book to be pornographic.
Elk Grove Unified’s spokesperson James Tan told the Citizen that it is the responsibility of school librarians to order books for their sites. He mentioned that all of the school libraries recently received sets of district-purchased books that are meant to fulfill the Educational Equity Department’s goal “to have more diverse books representing underrepresented voices.” Tan added that a variety of staff members participated in the review process of these titles.
As for how a book is chosen for school libraries, Tan said that “selection components” include literary merit, representation of historical perspectives or underrepresented voices, and the consideration of teacher and student requests.
At the end of the April 18 school board meeting, none of the trustees proposed a hearing on library books at a future board meeting.
