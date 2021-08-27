The U.S. military’s 20-year presence is coming to an end in Afghanistan and concerns soon arose about the country’s fate when the Taliban seized power in one city after another.
This situation hit home for Afghan community members in Elk Grove and the Greater Sacramento Area. Many told the Citizen they have relatives in Afghanistan and said they are experiencing sleepless nights.
Onajibullah Hakimi owns the Naan Boy Market grocery store in Elk Grove, and he’s also a former legal advisor for the U.S. Department of State’s Justice Sector Support Program,
He told the Citizen that he and fellow Afghans are concerned with the withdrawing of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.
“We’re all concerned,” he said. “It’s a problem. I’m worried, because my family, all of them are in Afghanistan. They’re scared, they’re under danger. None of the Afghans believe Taliban. And so, they don’t change. They will have the same government, which they had before. They have closed relationships with the al-Qaida.”
Hakimi noted that his most immediate family member in Afghanistan is his brother, who lives there with his own family.
“He’s still in Afghanistan, so I have concern about him,” he said.
Arezo Ahmady, who immigrated to the United States from Afghanistan 13 years ago, shared her thoughts on the Taliban.
“All the world is just watching Afghanistan,” she said. “(The Taliban) is using Afghanistan. That’s it.”
She noted that besides her husband and her four children, all of her relatives live in Afghanistan.
“We were crying,” she said. “We’re upset. We can’t sleep. All of my (relatives) lives there – my dad, my mother, my brother, my sister, all my family.”
An Elk Grove resident who chose to speak anonymously stressed that the Afghan people are very familiar with the Taliban.
“It’s all over the news,” she said. “It’s just Taliban were here before. We know what kind of people they are.”
She added that she had not slept for the past two nights.
“There’s too much going on,” she said.
Elk Grove resident Humayoon Nadeen, who moved to the United States from Afghanistan six years ago, mentioned that he has also lost a lot of sleep due to the turmoil in his native country.
“This is the fourth (consecutive) night or three nights we can’t sleep here, because we have a lot of things in the world to do,” he said. “It’s very difficult when all of our relatives are there and they’re in trouble.”
During the Citizen’s Aug. 20 visit to Masjid Al Tawheed, an Afghan mosque in Elk Grove, a man spoke anonymously about the “very bad” situation in Afghanistan.
“The (Afghan) people, they know that their lives (are) in danger,” he said. “They’re accepting death, but they don’t want to live under a Taliban government.”
“So, right now, more than 50,000 people, they are coming to the Kabul international airport (in Kabul), and they’re under that belief that foreign aircrafts from the United States, from British are coming to take the people, move them to Qatar. But they don’t let them go, because they don’t have the passports.”
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, wrote in a press statement that “immediate focus” should be placed on safely evacuating “all Americans and our Afghan partners who assisted U.S. operations over the past two decades.”
“As a senior member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, I strongly urge the Biden Administration to use all feasible diplomatic and military tools to ensure the safe evacuation of Americans and our Afghan partners,” he said.
Bera, who noted that there are more Afghan immigrants in Sacramento County than anywhere else in the United States, stressed that it is critical to act quickly on this matter.
“We must now move rapidly to get these men and women safely out of Afghanistan, or they will be hunted down and killed by the Taliban,” he said.
Bera’s office is collecting emergency information from people who are currently at risk in Afghanistan, through his website www. Bera.House.gov.
Elk Grove resident Jake Rambo spent 14 months in Afghanistan heading a state department justice sector development program. The former Elk Grove Unified School District trustee shared his critical views of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan.
“I think the manner in which it has been done is a national disgrace,” he said. “I think politicians on both sides have failed the men and women who have served there, they failed the people of Afghanistan, and in a lot of ways, they failed the people of the United States.
“It doesn’t stop being a problem, just because we leave.”
Rambo recalled his time in that country.
“The Afghanistan that I served in was a country that was so full of potential,” he said. “There was a young – at that time – 20-something class that had so much hope for the future in their country.
“They were tired of the Taliban, they were tired of the warlords, they really admired the West. “They were entrepreneurial and when I left Afghanistan, I had tremendous hope for its future. I really saw the next generation as the one that would secure their nation going forward.”
Rambo mentioned that many of the Afghan people from that generation experienced the actions of older Afghan people who were not willing to relinquish power.
“Had we committed to staying the course, there was a generation of young leaders in the military, in the police force and in the government who were ready to take over and put the past behind them,” he said. “They just never got that chance.”
