Apartment rents across Elk Grove have increased by 7.8% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, according to a study conducted by Apartment List and released this month.
The study is one portion of Apartment List’s national rent index, which shows that while the cost of monthly rentals are rapidly falling in urban core cities such as San Francisco, Seattle, Boston and New York City, rentals in smaller markets and suburbs like Elk Grove have been on the rise.
Although the overall rent index is down 1.5% year-over-year, many markets are experiencing greater volatility, notes the report.
The report identifies Elk Grove’s median rents for one-bedroom apartments as $1,140 and the median for two-bedroom apartments as $1,607. It is also mentioned in the report that the typical vacancy rate for apartments in Elk Grove is 1.9%.
American Community Survey data shows that Elk Grove was home to 42,194 residents living in rental housing in 2019, and the city had 14,000 occupied rental housing units.
Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, noted that there is no additional data available beyond this 2019 data.
“(Data from) 2019 is the latest data that’s available, and there’s no indication that things changed drastically in 2020,” she told the Citizen.
Several apartment renters in Elk Grove recently shared their views on the current status and potential increases in rental costs.
Zach Sabac told the Citizen that he is concerned with local rents that have increased during the pandemic.
“I just don’t believe that it should be going up during this pandemic,” he said. “It makes it more difficult for people to live in (apartments), especially with the (COVID-19) situation. It’s already rough enough, especially when people are losing their jobs out there, small businesses are closing down. It just makes it that much more difficult.”
Sabal, who currently pays $1,750 for a two-bedroom apartment in Elk Grove, added that he hopes apartment managements will become a bit more lenient on the costs of rent.
Jordan Smith referred to the local increases in rent as “unfair.”
“I was actually supposed to move this year, and I wasn’t able to,” she said. “So, we’re kind of stuck here for a little bit. I kind of feel like people here are going to move out of California, because of (rent increases). There’s nothing we can do about it as renters.”
Joyce Deguzman said that her rent increased by $100 per month last year and that another increase in her rent is possibly forthcoming.
“Our rent is up, probably April this year, so we don’t know if we’re going to get any increase or not, but I’m thinking, Yeah,” she said. “So, I’m hoping this year, there won’t be an increase, because of the pandemic again.
“We like it here, but if (the increase) is too much, we might have to move somewhere else. We have a monthly budget for the rent. We can’t just say, yes, to everything. We don’t really want to move outside Elk Grove, but I’ve seen (nearby) apartments (and their rent) is still pretty high.”
Chris Arredondo told the Citizen that he is currently not worried about the increased costs of rent in Elk Grove.
“I don’t think it’s that expensive yet,” he said. “(His rent) went up a little, but not too much. I’m fine right now. If it gets too expensive, I might as well buy a home paying that much.”
Shagun Sharba said she is worried about having her rent increased.
“It’s hard to live in a place (in Elk Grove), when you can’t afford to pay that much money,” she said. “I’m very concerned (about a possible rent increase).”
Sharba added that she recognized a low vacancy rate for apartments in Elk Grove.
“It’s very low,” she said. “When I was looking for an apartment (last October), I remember in this building (at Lake Point) Apartments, they only had one or two available, and Stonelake (Apartment Homes) had one. And nothing else was available at that time when I was looking for a two-bedroom apartment.”
Carrie Maybi, a local schoolteacher, mentioned that she is concerned about how she will sustain through any future rent increases. She currently pays $1,575 per month for a two-bedroom apartment.
“It’s making it almost impossible to live independently on one income,” she said. “There are so many ways you could look at it, in saying if we’re going to give affordable housing to people who have lower incomes, then why aren’t we adjusting?
“If I’m not owning a home, if I’m renting, shouldn’t it go off the income that I’m making, too. I mean, within reason, without having to go through the government programs. Honestly, if you’re going to talk about fair and equal housing.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.