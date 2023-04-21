Elk Grove Rotarians in cooperation with the Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) and Fallen Leaf Tree Management planted trees at Elk Grove’s Glenn Houde Park on April 15.
Elk Grove Rotary Club President Nancy Lucia said this event came into being when the club asked the CSD if they needed assistance with any tree planting after a previous planting in 2021.
“We love working with them, so when we had the opportunity, our district rotary had planned this ‘people of service’ rotary day, it was just natural to reach out to CSD,” Lucia said in a Zoom call before the event. “And right away they responded with ‘yeah, we need help we’re going to be planting trees,’ and so we said ‘yeah, we’re there for you.’”
The Elk Grove Rotary Club was established in 1962 as a local chapter of the Rotary International, with the purpose of “supporting community and international initiatives,” Lucia said.
During the Saturday morning, volunteers arrived at the park at 8 a.m. to hear from members of Fallen Leaf such as Founder Gabe Beeler on how to properly remove the trees from their pots and place them correctly into the ground.
Elk Grove Rotary Club Secretary Cathy Guy who was one of the volunteers in attendance said that the club was making sure they could “provide green spaces where people can relax… during these hot times and provide shade.”
“They also help to clean our air, which is needed when we have wildfires. Trees just bring in that calmness, the beauty, the nature,” Guy said.
CSD Park Maintenance Manager Jason Rickard said they were planting trees such as ginkgos, red maples, and Chinese pistaches based on “just looking at the park, the soil type, what worked well and what hasn’t worked well in the past.”
Rickard also said that the holes were pre-dug “so that it’s a lot easier for the volunteers today.”
Members of the club then began listening to Beeler’s explanation of how to properly plant a tree in the ground so that the trees don’t run the risk of being planted improperly or experiencing improper irrigation in the future.
Over the next few hours, club members proceeded to kick and pull the plants out of their original pots, break the dirt surrounding the roots of the trees, planting them in the earth, along with planting wooden stakes on either side of the trees so that they have proper support for their early growth.
Beeler said that saving trees is the most satisfying aspect when it comes to planting trees as an arborist and that recognition is secondary when it comes to this type of work.
“It’s been our mission and our passion, really. As an arborist the only thing you can hope for at the end of the day… maybe you’ll get a bench with your name on it at the park,” Beeler said.
A little before 11 a.m., volunteers consisting of CSD, Rotary Club, and Fallen Leaf members had planted around 20 trees in the park, and rotary club members like Elk Grove High School freshman V’Anthony Gonzalez were in good spirits about the work they had just finished that morning.
“It’s kind of cool to experience this for the first time, and kind of learn about how trees grow. I feel like I learned a lot about planting trees and how they grow, what to do with them, and how to preserve them for longer, that kind of stuff,” Gonzalez said.
Glenn Houde Park is at 9759 Club Park Drive.
