With the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 24 decision to overturn of Roe v. Wade, various local elected officials shared their thoughts on that decision.
Roe v. Wade was a 1973, landmark decision by the Supreme Court that legalized abortions in the United States. That decision came through the court’s 7-2 vote in favor of legalized abortions.
Many people were not surprised by the Supreme Court’s recent overturning of Roe v. Wade, considering that on May 3, the court confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting that the 1973 ruling could be overturned this year.
With last week’s Supreme Court ruling, by a vote of 6-3, there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.
Abortion rights will be determined by each state, except for when Congress decides to intervene.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen shared her comments about the Supreme Court’s decision on her mayoral campaign Facebook page.
“Roe (v.) Wade has been overturned,” she wrote. “This rollback makes millions of women unsafe, unseen and unprotected. All our progress has been rolled back in an instant. Make no mistake: This is a devastating blow to women’s rights. Elections have consequences.”
In a statement issued last week, 9th District Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, called the court’s decision “outrageous,” and one of the biggest attacks on equality and human rights in the nation’s history.
“It is outrageous that this court has reversed more than 50 years of precedent, allowing women to have the power to control their own bodies, interfering in the most personal of decisions, and handing over those decisions to politicians,” he wrote.
Cooper, who is also Sacramento County’s sheriff-elect, shared a personal, family-related story.
“I will never forget my mom telling me about my grandma dying from a back-alley abortion before the Roe v. Wade decision,” he wrote. “I promise to always keep fighting to protect a woman’s right to choose; because no woman should ever lose her life, trying (to do) what is best for her.”
Anticipating that the court would overturn Roe v. Wade, Cooper recently authored Assembly Bill 657, which would accelerate the process for medical professionals planning to provide abortion services as part of their practices.
“This will help California be better prepared and equipped to handle the expected 2,923% increase the state will see in women seeking abortion services,” he said. “California unequivocally stands with a woman’s right to choose.”
Elk Grove City Council Member Stephanie Nguyen, a Democratic candidate in the Assembly District 10 race, also responded to the Supreme Court’s decision.
“Today is a sad day for all American women,” she wrote on her campaign’s Facebook page. “The (court’s) decision to overturn any decision I make about my health care is egregious. This assault to women’s rights is an assault to human rights.”
Nguyen, who has two daughters, added that she is a supporter of Planned Parenthood and “other groups on the front lines, fighting for women every day.”
Cosumnes Community Service District President Jaclyn Moreno, a candidate for Sacramento County supervisor, District 5, also issued a statement declaring that the fight “isn’t over.”
“Our fight starts today through demonstrations, and runs through the ballot box in the upcoming November election,” she wrote. “We cannot be complacent. We must elect pro-choice candidates up and down the ballot. That’s how we will regain what was stolen from us – for the next generation and the generations after them.”
Moreno shared her own abortion story with the Citizen in May, following the Supreme Court’s Roe. v. Wade leak.
“I was 19 years old,” she said. “I was not financially or mentally prepared to be a mother, and it was the best choice for me. And I was so happy to be able to have that choice, and I think that’s the bottom line.”
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, referred to the Supreme Court’s decision as a “devastating blow to women’s rights and reproductive health care.”
“By dismantling the constitutional protections under Roe, the Supreme Court is opening the floodgates for radical politicians to get in the way of women and their own personal health care decisions,” he wrote in a statement.
Bera, who is a doctor and a former chief medical officer of Sacramento County, added that he will continue to fight for women’s rights.
“I’m calling on the Senate to immediately pass the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify the rights under Roe to ensure that every American has the right to control their own bodies and futures.”
