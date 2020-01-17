The Elk Grove city staff on Jan. 13 announced they will start accepting applications for city grants that can fund local nonprofits and sponsor events.
Every year, the Elk Grove City Council approves a round of funding from three grant programs.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development issues funds for Community Development Block Grants (CDBG). These grants support public service projects that assist low-income residents. Previously approved grants were issued to senior and youth programs as well as upgrades to nonprofit-owned facilities and accessibility improvements in the city.
Elk Grove city officials also approve Community Service Grants, which is a local program that funds services for Elk Grove residents. Community Service Grants have been awarded to projects that offer meals to seniors in need, as well as nonprofits that help local youth.
Applications for the Community Service Grants and the CDBG grants are due by Feb. 21.
Nonprofits that seek financial support for their community events can also apply for Event Sponsorship Grants. Eligible events must be held in Elk Grove between July 1, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Event Sponsorship Grant applicants are due by Feb. 28.
Nonprofits and event organizers who are interested in the grants can learn more about them at the Elk Grove city staff’s workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 4. There will be two sessions that last from 2-4 p.m. and later at 6-8 p.m. at Elk Grove City Hall, 8400 Laguna Palms Way.
All applications will only be accepted via the city’s website, www.ElkGroveCity.org. The Elk Grove City Council will approve grants for the 2020-21 fiscal year in late spring.
For more information about the application process, contact Housing and Grant Specialist Alicia Tutt at (916) 627-3735 or atutt@elkgrovecity.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.