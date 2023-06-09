The state’s lawsuit that challenges Elk Grove city officials for denying a proposed, supportive housing project in Old Town Elk Grove drew the attention of the local nonprofit, Compassion Elk Grove.
Bill Myers, one of the group’s founders, told the Citizen that this nonprofit is supportive of the project.
“We think the city should approve the project, preferably coming to some sort of working agreement with its sponsors,” he said.
Last month, California Attorney General Rob Bonta announced that he joined Gov. Gavin Newsom and the California Department of Housing and Community Development in the filing of this lawsuit, which seeks injunctive relief to require city officials to approve the proposed Oak Rose Apartments.
If built, the apartments would feature 66 units for lower-income residents who previously experienced homelessness or are at risk of homelessness. The site of that proposal is a 1.2-acre lot at 9252 Elk Grove Blvd., one lot west of Waterman Road.
It is alleged by state officials that last year’s denial of this proposal by Elk Grove City Council members and planning commissioners violates state laws, including Senate Bill 35 (SB 35), the Housing Accountability Act, and fair housing laws.
SB 35 is a state law that provides for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects. The proposed project was submitted under that law.
Both the Planning Commission and the City Council rejected the proposed apartments on the basis that the project did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and was therefore ineligible for SB 35 ministerial review.
This rejection focused on a plan for the proposed project to include ground-floor residential units. It was determined that the project did not comply with the city’s restriction of residential units on the ground floor in the city’s Old Town Special Planning Area.
Myers, who is also a retired United Nations children’s rights advocate and scholar, mentioned that the position of Compassion Elk Grove is that people in society, especially those who are active in government, ought to be compassionate to the needs of all human beings.
“We don’t take hard and fast decisions on things,” he said. “What we try to do is get people to think twice about what they’re doing. That’s exactly what we’ve been trying to do with this project.”
Myers described the Oak Rose project as one that “has compassion built into it.”
“This whole program was set up to try and deal with those people, in our view, who most need compassion to survive and try to get along,” he said.
Responding to the current, Oak Rose-related lawsuit by the state against the city, Myers noted that his group does not take political sides, but simply approaches its viewpoints based on compassion.
“It’s a democracy, but within the way we confront ourselves and take different sides, we should be compassionate to each other, and we most certainly should not leave behind the needy in our compassion of homeless, children and so forth,” he said. “We need to be thinking beyond our own personal and short-term comfort.”
Myers stressed that his group does not say that the project should be approved in a particular manner, and he noted that they encourage “good faith discussions on all sides.”
“There may be negotiating room and things like that,” he said. “We have not dealt with those kinds of issues. What we’re asking people to do is please take a second or third look at this and ask, ‘What would a compassionate policy on that project look like?’ Maybe being compassionate would affect all of the actors, not just one side. So, that’s our position.”
As for the proposed location of the project, Myers told the Citizen that his group is not against it.
“We see no problem with locating a project of that type in the downtown there,” he said. “We think that’s appropriate for the kinds of people we’re talking about. People who have certain needs, they need to fit into the community in a way that recognizes those things. So, we think that project does that.
“What we don’t do, to be clear, we are not getting down into the details about the design, whether it needs to have services on one floor or not. Those kinds of things, we don’t have the expertise on.”
Oak Rose Apartments mentioned in Grand Jury report
In addition to the attention drawn to the Oak Rose Apartments proposal from Compassion Elk Grove, the Sacramento County Grand Jury also recognized the plan for this supportive housing project in Old Town Elk Grove.
In its recently released investigative report, the Grand Jury acknowledges the “ongoing efforts” by this city’s leaders to incentivize affordable housing and encourage developers to increase affordable housing throughout Elk Grove.
The report also mentions that one such plan – the Oak Rose Apartments – was rejected by the city, leading to its reception of a warning letter from the office of California Attorney General Rob Bonta.
In that letter, dated March 16, the city was urged to reconsider the proposed Oak Rose Apartments project and to make efforts to remediate its actions within 30 days or else face court proceedings initiated by the California attorney general’s office.
With no action taken by the city on this matter, the state, on May 1, sued the city for rejecting these proposed apartments.
The Grand Jury investigative report also focuses on the city’s ability to address homelessness.
“Elk Grove is fortunate enough to have sufficient funds and staffing to understand and manage its homeless population, a fact for which city leaders are rightfully proud,” notes the report. “Most of the other cities in the county do not have this enviable level of resources.”
The Grand Jury’s report summaries that, in general, local government leaders failed to effectively respond to the homelessness crisis.
Compared to nearly all jurisdictions in Sacramento County, Elk Grove’s homeless population is very low.
Last year, the Point-in-Time homeless population count recognized Elk Grove as having 45 homeless people living within its borders, second to only the city of Folsom, with 20 people experiencing homelessness. Elk Grove has a much larger population of more than 178,000 residents compared to Folsom’s 79,000 residents.
However, Sarah Bontrager, the city’s housing and public services manager, told the Citizen last summer that Elk Grove, at any given time, has about 100-150 homeless people, based on combined data from the city’s homeless navigator, the Elk Grove police and various social service partners.
Bontrager added that she was not surprised by this lower reported number of homeless people living in Elk Grove.
“We know that the Point-in-Time count is usually an undercount,” she said. “It’s not truly a census, but what it does show is trends over time. And so, that trend was about in line with what I expected to see. Elk Grove still has a very small percentage of the region’s people experiencing homelessness.”
