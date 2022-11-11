Following last month’s news that the city of Elk Grove is being sued regarding the proposed Oak Rose Apartments in Old Town Elk Grove, a local group expressed its support for that project.
That nonprofit, Compassion Elk Grove, was formed in 2017 for the purpose of promoting compassion in the greater Elk Grove area.
Oak Rose Apts LP, a partnership between affordable housing and homeless service providers, filed the lawsuit.
It is alleged by that partnership that Elk Grove City Council members and planning commissioners illegally rejected a permanent, supportive housing project for homeless individuals that was proposed to be built on a 1.2-acre lot at 9252 Elk Grove Blvd., one lot west of Waterman Road. The site is adjacent to the future Elk Grove Library site and a single-family home at 9248 Elk Grove Blvd.
According to the lawsuit, this alleged “wrongful conduct” by the city halted the project and caused harm to the petitioner and the “greater public good.”
The proposal was submitted under Senate Bill (SB) 35, a state law that allows for streamlined, ministerial review and approval of qualifying housing development projects. The bill applies to California cities and counties that have not met the state-mandated regional housing allocation.
In rejecting the project, the council affirmed the Elk Grove Planning Commission’s unanimous denial of the project on the basis that it did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project, and was therefore ineligible for SB 35 ministerial review. The rejection focused on a plan for the proposed project to include ground-floor residential units.
As a controversial project, the proposed apartments have been criticized by various Old Town business owners and area residents who feel that this site is not the right place for this project.
Those opposing the location of this project claim that their comments do not constitute a NIMBY – “not in my backyard” – mentality, and that they have legitimate concerns, including the site’s location near a brewery and day care center, and concentrated efforts to revitalize the Old Town area as a community destination spot.
Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen was recently sent a letter from the Compassion Elk Grove group, which is led by Elk Grove residents Bill Myers, Greg McAvoy-Jensen and Bonnie McGraw and south Sacramento resident Paul Merrill.
In that letter, the group mentions that the city, in January 2020, adopted a resolution establishing a charter for compassion for Elk Grove.
The charter addresses the city’s long history of compassion and civic engagement in Elk Grove, and the diversity and inclusiveness that makes the city stronger and more welcoming.
Also recognized in the charter are compassion principles, including fostering community building with an expanded sense of belonging to and with each other, reaching beyond comfort zones to expand compassion, and seeking for all to thrive through active caring and concern for others, especially in times of distress.
The nonprofit suggests in its letter to the mayor that the Oak Rose proposal merits a “close look” in the light of the city’s commitment to social compassion under the charter for compassion, which was adopted for its own use.
“We would like to suggest that the Oak Rose project, properly approved by the city and supported by our community, will become a symbol of pride and progress rather than a debacle of disgrace and denunciation,” notes a portion of the letter. “Please take a second look at this project through the lens of our charter for compassion, and bring the best rather than the worst of who we are to your decision.”
Myers, a longtime Sheldon resident and a retired United Nations children’s rights advocate and scholar, told the Citizen last week that the Oak Rose Apartments proposal should be a matter of pride for Elk Grove.
“We think that the Oak Rose Apartments would be something that Elk Grove should be proud of,” he said. “We think, ‘Look, we’ve actually got something (for homeless) here that really works.’ And instead of being neo-NIMBYs, we would take on (the project) as a matter of civic pride.”
Although efforts have been made by the city of Elk Grove to find an alternative site for this project, Myers noted that his remarks were in context with the currently proposed site in Old Town, and that his group feels that the site is appropriate for this project.
“If they wish to move it somewhere else that’s suitable, that would not be our main point,” he said. “But one reason it is in that place is specifically because it allows the people who are there easy access to (a) grocery store, pharmacy, places to eat and so forth. It’s perfect for the services that (could serve potential residents) who are mostly pedestrian.
“So, it was chosen as a place that would be especially suitable for that population. And under the current conversation, we see no reason why that (site in Old Town) should not be considered as it is.”
