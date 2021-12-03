The community gathered on the evening of Nov. 27 for one of Elk Grove’s most anticipated annual events: the lighting of Old Town’s Christmas tree.
For the 15th consecutive year, this 85-foot tree at Elk Grove Boulevard and Walnut Avenue has been lit, with no exceptions.
The tree was still lit last year, despite the cancellation of that year’s Old Town Elk Grove Dickens Street Faire, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This lighting traditionally follows each year’s Dickens Faire.
Last year’s tree lighting drew about 400 socially distanced people who counted down from 10 to one before the lights were turned on.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen referred to this year’s much larger crowd during an interview with the Citizen.
“As we look around here, there’s thousands of people here today coming together,” she said. “It’s the perfect evening, and we had our Dickens Faire earlier today. So, this is just a great time for the community to connect with one another and celebrate the coming holiday season.”
Prior to the lighting of the tree, Singh-Allen and Elk Grove City Council Member Pat Hume spoke to the crowd; Garry and Teri Donald, Wendy Morrow and Marilyn Gilbert performed music, and a storybook reading was presented by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
While spending time with her grandchildren at the event, Jace and Janeson Kress, Elk Grove native Karen Sparks told the Citizen that experiencing the tree lighting ceremony is a tradition for her family that began when the community’s Christmas tree was located at the northwest corner of Elk Grove-Florin Road and Elk Grove Boulevard.
“I used to come out when (the tree lighting) was at Joseph Kerr (Middle School),” she said. “I brought my kids to this. Now it’s my grandkids. I loved it (many years ago) and I still love it today, just as much as when I was a kid.”
Old Town resident Amie Scully, who attended the event with her son, Henry, was among the first-time attendees of the event.
“It’s our first (time attending this tree lighting), so we’re really excited,” she said. “We always saw the tree lit up afterwards, so it’s exciting to be here, just seeing it.
“I’m really excited to introduce all these traditions to (Henry) that I was never exposed to.”
Lisa Laffan, who attended the Old Town tree lighting ceremony with her husband, Jeff, and their two children, Claire and Brynn, was also enjoying the event for the first time.
“We’ve been living in Elk Grove for almost four years, but this is the first time we’ve come out to this,” she said. “So, it’s nice. I just really like the holiday feel of it, the festive feel, the music, and we had fun seeing Zippy and Santa and getting some pictures with them.”
Joan Whitehead, a Naples, Florida resident who was visiting with members of her family in Elk Grove, shared her impressions of Old Town’s community Christmas tree.
“(The tree) is absolutely beautiful,” she said. “It’s huge.”
While standing next to her mother, Athena Bozok, 13-year-old Isabella Bozok noted that she enjoyed the music performed prior to the tree lighting.
“I like it, because there’s a lot of music going on and I’m a student here at School of Rock (in Old Town), and there’s a lot of School of Rock students here.”
John Lack, who with his wife, Anita, owns the property where the tree is located, told the Citizen that he continues to be delighted to have the tree lit each year.
“The fun of all this and the kids enjoying it, that’s what’s important,” he said. “On the fun meter, it’s right up there near the top. It’s always 85 (percent to) 90 percent, as long as the tree lights. It’s a lot of pressure on Santa Claus to get that thing going again every year.”
Following the event, Anita expressed her appreciation to various people.
“When the carolers didn’t show up (for pre-tree lighting entertainment) and then our friends jumped on the stage with their instruments and our grandkids came up behind them, it’s like, this is what it’s all about,” she said. “It’s about the community and we’re going to make this happen.”
Anita also said that she was appreciative of Helen Miller and other Elk Grove Elks Lodge #2577 members who assisted with the logistics of the tree lighting and helped organize Santa’s visits with the children.
Miller, a 54-year resident of Elk Grove, referred to the event as very rewarding.
“I am a good friend of the Lacks,” she said. “(They) have been doing this for many years, and just thoroughly enjoying it, and so glad to see the community out. I’m also helping Santa, so he doesn’t get rushed by all these children this year.”
Following the lighting of the tree and meeting with children, Santa told the Citizen that he had already experienced a challenging day.
“The one bad thing happened, of course. I got stuck on the roof (in Old Town), again,” he said. “I was up there with the reindeer and then before I knew it, they were gone and left me, and I was stranded. It seems to happen (every year).”
Santa expressed appreciation to the Cosumnes Fire Department for coming to his rescue and helping him get his feet on the ground once again.
The lights on Old Town’s Christmas tree will be lit at dusk every evening, and will continue to be lit through Jan. 1.
