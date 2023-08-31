David Garibaldi, a former Sheldon High School student who became a famed, world-touring artist who energetically crafts paintings before audiences, was jailed on Aug. 17 for not making child support payments to his ex-wife.
Jaya Badiga, a family court judicial officer, ruled that he was in contempt for failing to pay $7,000, and issued him a 10-day jail sentence as well as a 60-day suspension of his driver’s license,according to Sacramento Superior Court records.
Garibaldi served five days and he was released from the Sacramento County Jail on Aug. 22.
The artist has a history of creating and then donating paintings at charity events. He is still scheduled to perform at the Sept. 9 Harvest of Hope benefit dinner for the Elk Grove Food Bank Services, the food bank’s executive director, Marie Jachino told the Citizen on Aug. 27.
The Sacramento artist’s incarceration soon drew media attention and on Aug. 23 he recorded a video statement on his Facebook page to address why he was jailed, and to protest his treatment in the family court system. Garibaldi stressed that he previously paid hundreds of thousands in child support and he maintains 50/50 custody of his children.
“I’m sharing this for those of you that may feel like there is a system in place that will still lock up a father who has 50/50 custody, is active in their kids’ lives, and still pays child support while bearing the experience of trying to figure out and fight the system for a new court order or even a final decision in this,” he stated in his video.
Garibaldi explained that his situation started in 2017 when he separated from his wife and they eventually divorced the following year. He claimed that she initially wanted him to pay $20,000 a month in child support. After paying that monthly amount through November 2018, Garibaldi recalled that he went to court for a reduced payment plan.
“And the judge just decided on a number out of the wind of $14,000 with no data to support that I could even support this, (nor) there was any discovery to show this was an accurate number,” he said.
The judge issued a temporary deal that had him pay $14,000 - he said this order was “kicked down the road for years.” He said that along the way he was accused of hiding money and a judge later ordered him to hire a court-appointed forensic accountant. Garibaldi said that the accountant produced an incomplete report that still showed his monthly income could not sustain his monthly child support payments. He noted that already paid more than $600,000 in child support by 2020.
During the late 2010s, Garibaldi performed in concerts around the world including more than 80 shows that had him open for the arena rock band Kiss. After the COVID-19 pandemic prompted concerts to be canceled, he said that he went from performing 100 shows a year to zero. He said that the court still required him to pay $14,000 a month in child support - he added that he would be held in contempt of court if he paid anything less.
Garibaldi said that he performed 60 hours of community service and although the options of home detention and work projects were considered, the judge went with the 10-day jail sentence.
Overall, he described his situation as a “spiritual weight” that he’s carried for the past six years.
“What this has done for me is it actually brought some light at the end of this tunnel and I hope it brings to light to those of you who are going through something similar,” Garibaldi said in his video.
His ex-wife’s attorney could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
