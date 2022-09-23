Sacramento County Board of Supervisors District 5 candidates Pat Hume and Jaclyn Moreno this week shared their thoughts with the Citizen on the county’s new ordinances regarding homeless encampments.
District 5 encompasses more than 650 square miles and includes the Elk Grove, Galt, Rancho Cordova, and Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta communities.
The Board of Supervisors last month unanimously voted to approve laws prohibiting homeless encampments along the American River Parkway, and within 25 feet of critical infrastructure such as schools and libraries, and areas that are considered at risk for flooding and wildfires.
Jaclyn Moreno
Moreno, who serves as board president of the Cosumnes Community Services District, told the Citizen that she would have voted differently on the county’s new homeless encampment ordinances.
“A no-camping ordinance without a place for people to go just doesn’t make sense,” she said. “Passing this ordinance just for the sake of taking action won’t make a meaningful difference in reducing our unhoused population or addressing quality of life issues faced by Sacramento County residents.
“No, I would not have voted for it. This issue deserves much more critical thought and must be backed up by funding the development of shelter space and housing. Otherwise, it’s simply, and quite literally, pushing the problem down the street.”
As for the ban on homeless camping along the American River Parkway, Moreno noted that now is not the time to create such a ban.
“Right now, there’s simply no other place for them to live,” she said. “The county must take immediate action to provide safe and accessible housing to people living within the parkway – both to provide a roof for the unhoused and to ensure that county residents are able to enjoy the jewel in our parks system.
“Again, a no-camping ordinance without also creating transitional and permanent housing opportunities does not make sense.”
Moreno mentioned that she believes the county has failed in its approach to addressing homelessness.
“Even more than the impacts on residents’ quality of life and use of our public spaces, we have a moral imperative to take immediate, meaningful and compassionate action to get people off the streets,” she said. “The county has failed to do this.”
Moreno stressed that “there is no excuse for leaving people on the street.”
“Build housing, provide comprehensive medical and psychological services, help people get well and become stable,” she said. “We can do this. It’s been done before. We just need the political will to accomplish it.”
Moreno criticized Hume regarding his actions pertaining to homelessness and transitional housing in Elk Grove.
“My opponent advocated for adding a monetary fine to accompany the (city of Elk Grove’s) no-camping citation,” she said. “How are people who don’t have two pennies to rub together supposed to afford a fine?
“Then, when presented with the opportunity to add units of transitional housing for unhoused people, my opponent voted to deny that project. Homelessness is on the rise everywhere, including in Elk Grove. We need sensible leadership in regards to this homelessness crisis – not the same tactics which punish people without providing actual solutions.”
Pat Hume
Unlike his opponent, Hume, who has served as an Elk Grove City Council member since 2006, said that he supports the Board of Supervisors newly adopted homeless camping ordinances.
“I was absolutely supportive of the board’s decision to take action, and I recognize that this is not the end-all solution,” he said. “This is simply reestablishing authority over public space and public infrastructure. And then the next steps would be now figuring out how to get people plugged into the services that would actually change their situation.”
Hume addressed the impacts related to homeless encampments.
“There’s some real-world impacts that are happening, with respect to fires, with respect to human waste and littering and some problems that were occurring out there that, unfortunately, the worst of which is violent crime,” he said.
Hume stressed that the homeless issue is not a victimless situation.
“I was actually in the chambers when (the board) had the second reading (on the county’s homeless camping ordinances),” he said. “And to hear the stories of some of the folks, particularly people who are living on fixed income in the mobile home park off of Coloma Road in Rancho Cordova, and they can’t even use their backyards because of what’s happening right outside their rear fence.”
Hume expressed satisfaction that the county now has homeless encampment laws.
“The reality is that we have laws on the books that need to be applied equally, so as not to create problems,” he said. “And again, the ultimate goal is to compel better behavior, so that we can get people plugged into programs that actually help them change their situation and change the trajectory of their life, and get into a better situation.”
Hume noted that many people have grown frustrated with the impacts of homelessness and are experiencing “compassion fatigue.”
“We’ve gotten to a point where being nice doesn’t seem to be working, so we’ve got to figure out how do we move the needle and actually compel people to get help, even if they don’t know that they need it,” he said.
Hume mentioned that he believes in a solution-oriented approach to homelessness.
“That’s just the first step to sort of establish a baseline of what’s not acceptable, and the ultimate goal is to provide the network and the services that can actually address some of the root causes – mental illness, trauma, substance abuse, things that are keeping people trapped in this situation,” he said.
“And then, really the end goal of all of it has to be a greater supply of housing, so that people can get into housing at a more reasonable and affordable and attainable situation.”
Hume responds to Moreno’s criticism
Following his interview with the Citizen, Hume addressed Moreno’s comments regarding his involvement in two separate City Council meetings.
Hume first addressed Elk Grove’s unlawful camping ordinance, which created regulations against camping on public property in city limits within 500 feet of playgrounds and day care, school and youth facilities; and camping in a greater area than 150 square feet.
The City Council in June adopted that ordinance. That policy was prepared by the city’s staff in consultation with Elk Grove’s homeless ad hoc committee, which is headed by Council Members Hume and Stephanie Nguyen.
“The local anti-encampment ordinance is not intended to be punitive,” Hume told the Citizen. “The fine component, which was removed before the ordinance was passed, was only there as a final straw if the person failed to comply as directed. It doesn’t matter whether one is housed or unhoused, there are consequences for bad behavior.”
Hume also responded to Moreno’s statement that he voted against a transitional housing project in Elk Grove.
That proposed project, the 67-unit Oak Rose Apartments, was unanimously denied by both the Planning Commission and the City Council, the latter vote being on an appeal.
The council’s July 27 decision, which included Hume’s vote, affirmed the Planning Commission’s June 2 denial of the project on the basis that it did not meet the city’s objective zoning standards for an affordable housing project.
“It was unfortunate that the applicant of the Oak Rose Apartments never bothered to meet with the community or city officials before bringing forward a project that didn’t follow city standards,” Hume said. “We are still working with them to try and find a home for their project that meets both the residents’ and the community’s needs.”
