State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, on March 26 held a telephone town hall meeting in which he stressed the need for “everyone” to be diligent in the fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“We must all do our part to slow the spread of this (disease),” he said. “Each one of us is on the front line in slowing the advance of this disease.”
Pan, who is also a pediatrician, held his meeting on the same day that it was reported that the United States surpassed China in its number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
Joining Pan in the meeting were U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, and Dr. David Lubarsky, CEO of UC Davis Health.
Pan updated those who called into the meeting with the latest details on this coronavirus, noting that during the previous day, Sacramento County reported 113 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and five deaths.
He added that the California Department of Public Health announced 3,006 confirmed cases and 65 deaths in the state.
Pan expressed his full support of the stay-at-home order, which Gov. Gavin Newsom, in a recent press conference, said will extend throughout April and possibly longer.
In emphasizing the need to abide by this order, Pan mentioned a possible scenario that could have occurred if the order was not enacted.
“It’s been projected that if we let this disease run through California without making efforts to slow it down, we would have over 200,000 deaths as a result of this disease,” he said.
Pan noted that such a figure could possibly be higher, if the health care system became overwhelmed with people infected with COVID-19.
Lubarsky mentioned that, in the Sacramento area, only a small percentage of people are testing positive for this coronavirus.
“I think the last number I looked at for people who walked in for an outpatient or an emergency room was about 2% to 3% who were actually testing positive,” he said. “So, it still is relatively rare and extremely likely that (it is) just simply a cold or the flu still. And we hope that will continue to be the case, although it’s likely those numbers will change in the future.”
Bera, who is also a former chief medical officer for Sacramento County, provided his advice for young, healthy people who develop mild, coronavirus-type symptoms.
“If you’re relatively young and healthy, having slight fever, having slight cough, the best thing to do is probably distance yourself, practice good hygiene and make sure the rest of your family doesn’t get infected,” he said.
The congressman added that the United States has learned a lot from observing the spread of this disease in China, South Korea, Japan and Singapore.
In acknowledging the recent news that the U.S. leads the world in the number of confirmed cases of this coronavirus, Bera called abiding by the stay-at-home order the “absolute right thing to do right now.”
“The stay-at-home order is incredibly important, because it is buying us time right now and it’s allowing the doctors, the nurses, the hospitals to create capacity to take on this surge, as well as it is buying us time to try to get that protective equipment to the front lines,” he said.
Lubarsky mentioned that evidence shows that COVID-19 can have serious effects on both young and elderly people.
“Fifty-percent of the people hospitalized are below the age of 65, and while they don’t represent a large portion of those people who ended up dying, they are actually quite sick,” he said. “And recent publications that came out in the last couple days suggest there may be some permanent, long-term damage to their heart muscle. So, this is a serious disease, even if you are not elderly.”
Lubarsky called for greater compassion when it comes to this disease, and the impact it can have on older seniors.
“Even if it only affected people who are elderly, or who had coexisting diseases, as a humane society, as people who love our parents and our aunts and our uncles, we have an obligation to take care of them the way they took care of us,” he said.
Regarding the issue of consumers who are hoarding products such as toilet paper and various food items, Pan encouraged people to refrain from such action.
“We’ve sometimes told people, buy a little more, so you don’t have to go to the store as often, so you could stay at home a little longer,” he said. “But keep in my mind that there are other people who need these things as well.”
Lubarsky addressed the same issue.
“The hoarding is actually the issue, and if we just buy what we need, there will be plenty for everyone, just like there always was,” he said. “If we just think like everyone is part of our family and do the right thing, we will get through this and maybe even be a better and stronger country on the other side.”
