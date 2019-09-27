U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, who represents Elk Grove in the 7th Congressional District, declared on Sept. 24 that President Donald Trump committed impeachable offenses regarding his interactions with Ukraine’s president. He called for impeachment inquiry to investigate him.
“After reading the Mueller Report and witnessing the president’s actions, it has been clear to me that President Trump has committed impeachable offenses and went to great lengths to commit obstruction of justice on several occasions,” he said in a press statement.
“Multiple committees with jurisdiction have been conducting important and necessary oversight, including investigating and holding hearings into obstruction, corruption and abuse of power by President Trump. I have supported the committees’ actions and will continue to do so, including an impeachment inquiry.”
Bera’s comments came on the same day that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the Democratic-led House launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.
It is alleged that the president betrayed his oath in office and the nation’s security by seeking the assistance of a foreign leader for his political benefit.
The inquiry focuses on whether Trump sought assistance from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for political gains in the upcoming presidential election, and to undermine Democratic candidate and former vice president Joe Biden.
That conversation between Trump and Zelensky was conducted via telephone on July 25.
In her speech, Pelosi stated that Trump admitted to asking Zelensky to take action that would benefit him politically.
“The actions of the Trump presidency revealed a dishonorable fact of the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections,” she said.
Pelosi’s announcement came after months of speculation whether such an inquiry would be launched by Democrats who felt that Trump was unfit for the office of president.
A day after Pelosi’s announcement, U.S. Justice Department reportedly reviewed the available evidence regarding that phone call and decided to not file charges.
In a Sept. 25 press conference in response the impeachment inquiry, Trump described the investigation as a “witch hunt,” and he stressed that the conversation did not include a “quid pro quo” – a Latin term meaning a “favor for a favor.”
Trump questioned the impeachment inquiry process, and criticized the Democratic Party.
“The (Democrats) are getting hit hard on this witch hunt, because when they look at this information, it’s a joke. Impeachment for that? When you have a wonderful meeting or you have a wonderful phone conversation?”
“What (the Democrats) have done to this country is a disgrace. They’ve hurt this country very badly, and no other president should have to go through what I’ve gone through.”
Sue Mason, former treasurer of the Elk Grove Liberty Forum, which is a conservative, grassroots group focusing on “constitutionally-limited government, fiscal responsibility and free market capitalism,” expressed her support of Trump.
“I think that whatever the Democrats throw at President Trump will boomerang on them,” she said. “I think that they are projecting what they are doing or have done onto our president.
“The impeachment inquiry will allow discussion of their crimes and they will be exposed for their crimes – Biden and (his) son. President Trump will continue to work for the American people and this effort, too, will die off.”
In his speech, Trump called for transparency from Biden and his son, Hunter, claiming that “millions and millions of dollars” were taken out of Ukraine during Biden’s vice presidency.
Mason said that she is very familiar with the Constitution, and does not believe that Trump violated any part of the Constitution.
“I believe that this president is well within his constitutional authority to do what he does,” she said. “I do not see any grounds or reason for impeaching him, as I believe that he has not committed treason or any “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Nancy Fox, of the Elk Grove-South County Democratic Club, said that she supports Pelosi for delaying the inquiry until details emerged about the conversation between Trump and Zelensky.
“(Pelosi) didn’t want to take a chance and make us look like idiots, I don’t think,” she said. “But when this Ukrainian thing, I think, really, there was no choice. No one is above the law, bottom line, including the president of the United States.”
