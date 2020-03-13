Early this week, Sacramento County’s public health officials changed their novel coronavirus (COVID-19) strategy to “community mitigation,” instead of quarantining people who were potentially exposed to the virus.
That change relies on local communities to discourage large public gatherings that are likely to attract older adults and people with chronic medical conditions who are at higher risk for catching the virus.
In response to the county’s strategy change, the city of Elk Grove on March 10 canceled its mass gathering events for this month. Those events are Peace and Love: A Musical Revue of the 60s, on March 20, and the Home Energy Expo, on March 21.
The Citizen spoke with local Congressional, state, and city officials about their responses to the coronavirus issue.
Congressman Bera responds to coronavirus issue
U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, a medical doctor who served as Sacramento County’s chief medical officer, commented on the Elk Grove school district’s decision to temporarily close its schools.
“We can debate whether it was the right call or the wrong call,” he said. “I think his intent was appropriate. (Christopher Hoffman, the district’s superintendent) wanted to protect the students, and given the information he had at hand, and he wasn’t given good guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) or others, he made the decision that was in the interest of precaution and keeping the students safe.”
Bera additionally addressed Sacramento County’s approach to coronavirus, which he noted is to use limited resources to focus on high-risk, vulnerable populations.
“That is an appropriate shift, because at this juncture we know that there’s coronavirus in our community and we’re not having mass testing, which I hope we have those capabilities soon,” he said.
Efforts are currently underway to create a vaccine for this new strand of coronavirus, Bera noted.
“While the scientists are working as rapidly as they can and they are starting to look at some of the potential vaccines, you won’t have a vaccine for public distribution at the earliest for about 12 months, and that would be incredibly fast,” he said.
State Senator Pan promotes preventative measures
State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, who is a pediatrician, told the Citizen that it is important to take preventative measures against coronavirus.
“This is a worldwide phenomenon, but there are things all of us can do, particularly here in the Sacramento region and Elk Grove to basically slow the spread of the disease and to also do the things we can to try to take care of each other,” he said.
“If you are sick, don’t go to work or school or an event with a large (number) of people, that we don’t spread this (or) any virus around. Coronavirus is actually quite similar to the flu or a cold (in terms of spreading it to others).”
He noted such conditions as lung and heart health issues and diabetes.
As for those who decide to travel, Pan said that it is important to pay attention to travel warnings pertaining to coronavirus.
The state senator concluded his comments on coronavirus by encouraging others to do their part in preventing the spread of this disease.
The city of EG’s response to coronavirus issue
Elk Grove city spokesperson Kristyn Laurence said that the Elk Grove city’s staff is following established county emergency protocols.
“The city has representatives participating in regular conference call updates with the county and we’re monitoring the county, CDC and WHO websites and are sharing prevention messages with residents through our social media channels,” she said.
Laurence mentioned that the Sacramento Regional Transit District, the city’s transit operator, indicated that they have increased the frequency of their bus cleaning.
Regarding the city’s postponed March events such as a 1960s’ musical revue, no new dates have been set, and ticketholders for the musical revue will be contacted directly.
City officials could decide to cancel or postpone other mass gathering events, following a later reevaluation of this issue. They also encourage community members to avoid crowds as much as possible and cover their coughs.
It is also recommended by the city that people place more space between themselves and others and to avoid shaking hands.
For the latest coronavirus updates or other related resources, visit www.ElkGroveCity.org/Coronavirus.
