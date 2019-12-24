U.S. Rep. Ami Bera, D-Elk Grove, was among the Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives who voted for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
In a mostly party-line decision on Dec. 18, the House voted for Trump’s impeachment on two counts: the abuse of his power and obstructing Congress.
The votes stemmed from an allegation that Trump pressured the Ukrainian government to investigate former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden with the possibility that military aid would be withheld unless they complied. Biden is a forerunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.
Trump, is running for re-election in 2020, became the third U.S. president to be impeached, with the others being Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson.
During the day before the impeachment votes, Bera released a statement on his decision to vote in favor of Trump’s impeachment.
Bera wrote that following “careful consideration and review,” he would vote, yes, on both articles of impeachment.
“The president has abused the power of his office by withholding congressionally-approved military aid to Ukraine for his personal and political gain,” he wrote. “The president then went to great lengths to obstruct Congress in its oversight of his actions.
“While I did not come to Congress to impeach any president, I will uphold my constitutional duty to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
Bera, who is seeking his fifth term as a member of Congress, will be challenged in the District 7 Congressional primary election in March by Democrat Jeff Burdick, Republicans Buzz Patterson and Jon Ivy, and Green Party candidate Robert Christian “Chris” Richardson.
These candidates shared with the Citizen what they felt about Bera’s decision to vote for Trump’s impeachment.
Burdick, who is running on a progressive platform, noted that he also supported both articles of impeachment.
“I believe Trump did commit a crime in pressuring Ukraine, and its implication for a democracy are too grave to overlook, and the same applies to his obstruction of Congress in getting witnesses to testify,” he said.
Burdick also spoke on the upcoming Senate trial on whether to remove Trump from office.
“In terms of removal from office by the Senate, unless new events occur between now and the Senate trial in January, it would appear Trump will not be removed from office,” he said. “For me, though, the greater principle has always been about (the) democratic principles and getting every member of Congress on record as to what they think is acceptable about what this president has done.”
Richardson told the Citizen that he believes that the impeachment vote should have been on a different issue.
“I think they went after the wrong offense,” he said. “There are plenty of real offenses that they could have gone after – the emoluments clause (concerning Trump’s business profits and the nation’s interests), in particular.
“We might (have) even nationalized on the Trumps’ holdings, because he refused to respect the emoluments clause. Also, when he incited the Russians to look for dirt for him,that was a treasonous act, frankly.
“So, there have been plenty of issues there. But they got (Trump) on a really flimsy basis, and, frankly, I think they’re going to lose, and then it’s going to be open season for Trump and his people.”
Ivy, who refers to himself as a progressive Republican, called the evidence against Trump “clear and convincing.” But he believes that Bera should have taken a stronger stand against the president.
“I support Ami Bera’s decision to vote for impeachment, but I’m troubled by his words suggesting it was a difficult choice, and it’s clear that he wasn’t leading the charge for impeachment,” he said.
“The country is divided now between people who believe in reality and those that watch Fox News. Ami Bera wanting to walk down the middle of that divide is reprehensible. It seems like he will say or do whatever gives him the most support, but that he doesn’t really believe in fighting for justice or seeking to counteract the propaganda from the far-right.”
As for Patterson, he spoke with disappointment regarding Trump’s impeachment.
“This is not what the founders and the framers intended for, the House and the Senate to have the impeachment authority to use it this way,” he said. “This is a purely partisan, political sham that intends to do nothing more than affect the election in November 2020.
“I was watching the debate today, and to me, it’s amazing how disingenuous some Democratic politicians can be – and I put Ami in this camp – to turn the Congress on its head to solely influence the election (one year) from now.”
