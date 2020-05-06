Owners of several Elk Grove small businesses on April 28 expressed their frustrations regarding the continued closures of their businesses, due to the county’s novel coronavirus (COVID-19)-related stay-at-home order.
City Clerk Jason Lindgren read those comments during a virtual town hall meeting hosted by the city of Elk Grove a day prior to Sacramento County public health officials announcing a three-week extension of the county’s stay-at-home order.
That order, which continues through May 22, allows only businesses that are deemed “essential” to remain in operation.
Those businesses include supermarkets, farmers’ markets, health care centers, gas stations, banks, government agencies, and hardware stores. Restaurants can remain open, but they can only offer to-go and delivery orders.
As of May 1, Sacramento County had 1,090 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths. Elk Grove had 90 cases and 3 deaths.
The comments that were read during the city’s April 28 town hall meeting were mostly from anonymous people, with the exception of two people who identified themselves as small gym owners.
One woman who described herself as a co-owner of Switch Fitness, in Elk Grove, said she is frustrated with seeing certain businesses operate while her business continues to be closed and lose income.
“I see dry cleaners open, liquor stores that do not sell food, fast food restaurants, bike shops, CVS, Target, etc.,” she said. “There’s absolutely no reason why I should not be able to have a class with 10 people in a large space safely.”
She added that she is worried that her business could permanently close due to the stay-at-home order.
“I’m not sure how much longer I’ll be able to survive this shut down,” she said. “To my knowledge, few people passed away from COVID-19 and all those were elderly. I’m unclear why I have to lose everything to make people feel safe. At some point, people have to take some responsibility for their own lives.”
A business owner expressed frustration with certain businesses that are considered essential.
“Who’s determining what businesses are essential?” this business owner asked. “I’m confused as to how places like McDonald’s, Taco Bell and Starbucks are open. We know that obesity, heart disease and diabetes make you more susceptible to illness, yet they remain open. Liquor stores, Total Wine (& More), Jo-Ann (fabric and craft store) are deemed essential and are still open.”
Lindgren read another comment from a business owner who questioned the guidelines for determining what businesses are labeled “essential.”
“It makes zero sense to me for the following businesses to be opened: Green Acres, Starbucks, Dutch Brothers, Peet’s, Home Depot, Lowe’s and ACE, Walmart and Target and the bike shop that’s open every day,” that business owner said.
“Last I checked, oxygen, food and water were the only essential things I need to survive. Oxygen is available, and food and water should only be sold at legit grocery stores, not liquor stores and 7-Elevens and Target.”
Another small gym owner said that her business is considered nonessential, despite its benefits.
“We build immunity, increase blood flow, fight off illnesses, build confidence in people and provide the ability to stay healthy,” she said.
This business owner added that her business has a safer environment than certain other businesses, including restaurants with drive-thru service.
“Drive-thrus (are) seeing hundreds of people every day, not changing their gloves and touching everyone’s (credit and debit) cards, not knowing if someone like an employee is carrying an infection passing it to others,” she said.
“I could go on, but in short, my club is easily maintained, cleaned and protected.”
Dr. Olivia Kasiyre, the county’s public health officer, thanked Elk Grove residents for their contributions to helping to “flatten the curve” of COVID-19 cases.
Kasiyre addressed the inquiry as to why certain businesses are labeled essential.
“The way that determination was made was based on guidelines from the federal and state documents,” she said. “So, if you look at health officer orders from different counties, there’s a lot of similarities, because we’re all using the same guidelines.
“You mentioned some of the food businesses, and so all of those were put in the same group, and that’s why you are seeing that they were able to remain open.”
Kasiyre additionally mentioned the number of people in some of the stores, noting that people should limit their trips to stores.
“It’s dependent on you, and so that’s why it’s very important for us that everybody takes a responsibility to stay home and only go out for essential trips and essential services, and so that we can minimize the number of people in the stores,” she said. “We can also minimize the number of people who get exposed.”
She also responded to one of the business owner’s comment about COVID-19 only killing older people.
“That has turned out to be the truth in Sacramento, but I think that it is pretty clear from us looking at what’s happened in other places like New York, that if the outbreak is left uncontrolled, it does have the capacity or capability to cause a lot of death and harm, even around people that are young and people that are healthy,” she said.
For the latest news and information regarding Elk Grove businesses affected by COVID-19, visit www.elkgrovecity.org/covid19biz.
