Emily Autenrieth, the primary owner of Elk Grove’s A Seat at the Table bookstore and café, said that she is concerned that a much larger Barnes & Noble (B&N) bookstore could open in The Ridge Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road.
“We have not been around very long, and because other bookstores have fallen over and over to Barnes & Noble, it’s not good news for the small business community, and for us, in particular, the idea of them coming in at this time,” she told the Citizen.
Autenrieth, who opened A Seat at the Table in 2021, worries that if a B&N store were to open in Elk Grove, her 3,000-square-foot business, which includes 1,000 square feet of bookselling space, would not remain financially stable and would subsequently be forced to close.
“This is not competition between peers,” she said. “This is like David and Goliath without God. We’re not the little guy with an edge that’s going to help us out. We are a small bookstore (on Laguna Springs Drive) that’s been open for less than 15 months. And we do not yet have the name recognition or the rootedness in the community.”
Autenrieth told the Citizen that she initially heard that a B&N bookstore could be coming to The Ridge through a local social media outlet, and that she received confirmation of that statement from an unnamed source.
“Actually, it was confirmed by people,” she said. “It was kind of shared in confidence.”
Kelly Rule, senior vice president of leasing for the Sacramento-based Pappas Investments, which owns The Ridge Shopping Center, near Costco Wholesale, referred to any discussions that a Barnes & Noble store will be located at The Ridge as a rumor.
“I can tell you, we don’t have a signed lease with Barnes & Noble,” she told the Citizen. “I’m talking to a lot of tenants, but I don’t have anything. So, right at this point, it is a rumor.
“That might be the story, that there’s a rumor and it’s kind of turned into a campaign almost of either put Barnes & Noble in or don’t. But I don’t know who started the rumor or where they got this information. That would be really interesting to find out.”
Autienrieth told the Citizen that her concerns have not been alleviated just because no lease has been signed for a B&N store to be located in The Ridge.
“It seems like not a non-thing; there’s just not a lease yet,” she said.
During the public comment period of the Elk Grove City Council meeting on Feb. 8, Autenrieth and several other people spoke against having a Barnes & Noble store open in Elk Grove.
“The Elk Grove community won’t lose anything substantial without a Barnes & Noble, but if A Seat at the Table books is closed, it would negatively impact our community and especially its marginalized residents in a big way,” Autenrieth said during the meeting.
After listening to the public speakers, Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen mentioned that because those speakers spoke on a non-agendized item, the council cannot deliberate on this issue.
The mayor also made a clarification in response to comments made by some of the public speakers.
“A number of the speakers mentioned that we, the City Council, are considering the Barnes & Noble coming to our city,” she said. “Just so that you know, this is not something that we are considering. This is not our decision; it is not coming before the council.
“If there are discussions happening between the developer and a prospect, we’re not involved in those.”
Singh-Allen additionally praised A Seat at the Table, and stressed that she and the entire council are strong proponents of Elk Grove’s small business community.
Barnes & Noble did not respond to the Citizen’s request for comment, as of press time.
