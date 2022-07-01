The Fourth of July is expected to be the busiest night for the Elk Grove police officers and Cosumnes firefighters this year since numerous illegal fireworks are expected to explode across the city that night. It’s also a time when fire dangers arise over improperly disposed legal fireworks.
Throughout the Independence Day season, the Elk Grove police will patrol for illegal fireworks activity and issue citations for offenses. Fines can range from $500 to $1,000, depending on the fireworks used or any fire damages caused. Fireworks are deemed to be illegal in California if they did not display the State Fire Marshal’s seal of approval.
Elk Grove police spokesperson, Sgt. Jason Jimenez said that authorities want residents to be patient with the police response during a time when they receive a high volume of emergency calls.
“We hear the frustrations year after year,” he said. “We’re continuously evaluating how we improve and mitigate the illegal fireworks problem.”
Jimenez noted that officers will patrol “hot spots” or neighborhoods where many calls about illegal fireworks were reported. They will also deploy drone cameras to quickly view such areas.
“It might seem easy for people to believe that when they see fireworks in the air then officers can easily identify the areas where they’re coming from,” Jimenez said. “That’s not often the case – often when officers are at the scene, (the offenders) are already done.”
The drones are intended to cut down the police response time and increase the likelihood of identifying suspects.
Jimenez mentioned that officers may issue citations at a later time after investigating the location of suspected illegal fireworks activity.
As in years past, Cosumnes Fire staff will assist the police in their law enforcement campaign.
“Our role is normally to assist law enforcement with the identification of illegal fireworks and handle the confiscated material,” Cosumnes Fire Marshal Lantz Rey said.
Residents who want to report illegal fireworks in their neighborhood can either call the Elk Grove police’s non-emergency number at (916) 714-5115 or email fireworks@elkgrovepd.org. Jimenez said that if they see a life-threatening situation then they should dial a 911 emergency call.
