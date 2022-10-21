Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, on Oct. 12 announced to the Elk Grove City Council that he secured $3 million in state funding for the new Elk Grove Library.
The new library will be located in a 17,000-square-foot building that previously housed a Rite Aid drugstore at the southwest corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Waterman Road in Old Town.
This project will replace the current, 13,000-square-foot Elk Grove Library, at the southeast corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Elk Grove-Florin Road. That facility opened in 2008.
Cooper’s announcement occurred during his own recognition by the council, in which he received a city proclamation for his longtime service that also includes his time on the Elk Grove City Council. He is currently the sheriff-elect of Sacramento County.
Elk Grove Mayor Bobbie Singh-Allen acknowledged Cooper’s longtime dedication to Elk Grove.
“This is a great honor for us to recognize you, because we know how hard you work for our city – not only here as a council member, but as an assembly member and now as our sheriff,” she said.
Cooper’s announcement about state funding for the library was a surprise.
“Before you come down (to present the proclamation), I have something for you; I come bearing gifts,” he said.
Cooper briefly left the council chamber’s podium and then returned with an oversized check bearing the words: Elk Grove Library, three million dollars.”
“We’ve got $3 million for you to help expand that library,” he said. “Libraries are important, reading is important. Obviously, we’re here because of teachers and educators. And Mayor (Singh-Allen), you served on the school board, so you know how important that is.
“And just think of this fact: In the (Sacramento County Main) Jail, there’s about 2,500 inmates downtown and most of them read at the third-grade level. So, education is important.”
Cooper later spoke with the Citizen about the need for a larger library.
“A new library and bigger library is needed,” he said. “Obviously, being larger in size, you can serve more of the community.
“(The current library is) a great location, but every time I went there, the library was always crowded, because of the high usage. People use it for a variety of resources, and it really needed a new home. And the city was being a good steward and found a new home, and the ($3 million) will help pay for that, and that’s really what it came down to.”
Recalling the effort to secure the $3 million in state funds, Cooper noted that it was an “arduous process.”
“I (was) competing with another 120 members (who were trying) to get resources for their communities,” he said. “It’s not an easy process. It’s a hard process, but my capital staff, my budget staff played a critical role in making that happen. So, it was really a team effort. You never do anything alone.”
Cooper expressed excitement regarding the $3 million he secured for the library.
“I’m excited for Elk Grove, for the Elk Grove City Council, the (Sacramento Public) Library Authority, and more importantly, the citizens of Elk Grove,” he said. “They get to get a modern, state-of-the-art library that is much larger.”
He added that he hopes that the new library will also accommodate for new growth.
Approval for the purchase of the former drugstore building for the new library was given through the unanimous decision of the City Council in January 2021.
Following negotiations by the city’s staff, the city paid slightly more than $3 million for the former drugstore building. This cost was paid for through the issuance of tax-exempt bonds and the Capital Facilities Fee, which is a development fee that the city charges on new construction. The property was sold by Thomas A. Gaebe, a trustee of the Joyce Traynor Revocable Trust.
City representative talks about library’s plan for opening, costs
Christopher Jordan, the city’s director of strategic planning and innovation, told the Citizen last week that the new Elk Grove Library is currently on pace to open in 2025.
During a city of Elk Grove and Sacramento Public Library (SPL)-hosted public gathering in October 2021, SPL Deputy Director Jarrid Keller said that the target date to open the library was September 2023.
Jordan noted that there was not actually a delay in the library’s opening.
“No, I think we’ve been fairly flexible on the schedule, because it’s about getting (funding),” he said.
The current construction cost to complete the library project is about $13 million, Jordan added.
“We don’t have all the funding in place for the project,” he said. “We are going after a couple of grants. Cooper’s work on the state budget is part of that. So, Cooper did a great job of negotiating as part of the legislature for the final fiscal year budget for the state, and (he) was able to secure $3 million.”
Jordan mentioned that the city has applied for a state grant for the rehabilitation and relocation of libraries throughout California.
“Our goal is to cover at least half, if not a majority of the funds, between those two grant programs, and then the balance of the funds would come through local sources,” he said.
Jordan described the construction project as a “complete rehab of the space.”
“(The project consists of) completely gutting it from the former Rite Aid,” he said. “It’s fairly well empty at this point, but it has still got the old flooring and some back-in-house operations. (It is) really building this thing out as a new, modern library for the Elk Grove community.”
Among the new features of the building are a new entry, an adult area, a teen space, youth and young readers’ spaces, multiple meeting rooms, and an incubator space for working with equipment and technology.
The library will also include the “marketplace,” which is the main collection area for the library, and a meeting room that will allow for the continuance of existing library programs.
With parking availability being an ongoing issue at the current Elk Grove Library, the new library will increase the number of parking spaces from about 40 spaces to about 90 spaces.
Another improvement at the new library will be the absence of a second floor, Jordan noted.
“Being all on one floor (as opposed to the current two-floor library) makes the operations of the library drastically better,” he said. “You’re not having to cart materials and equipment up and down the elevator or up and down the stairs on a regular basis.
“There’s more study room space we can accommodate, bigger children’s space, a more formal teen area and (a) larger meeting room, and with the larger square footage, a larger collection can be there. All and all, it will be a great facility once it gets done.”
