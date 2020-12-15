Jim Cooper, a former Sacramento County sheriff’s captain and current Assembly member, on Dec. 15 announced his interest in running for Sacramento County sheriff in 2022.
“After a 30-year career in law enforcement, I’ve been asked by many elected officials and citizens across the county to seek the open sheriff’s seat in Sacramento County in 2022,” the Elk Grove Democrat wrote in a press statement.
Scott Jones, the county’s current sheriff, has served in this position since 2010. His 2018 campaign began after he previously supported Chief Deputy Kris Palmer as his successor. Following Palmer’s announcement that he decided not to run for sheriff, Jones began campaigning for his reelection.
Although Jones had intended to retire, he chose to run for a third term due to his concern regarding what direction the agency would go if he chose not to run.
Sgt. Rod Grassmann, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department, told the Citizen that Jones has not yet made an official decision as to whether he will run for a fourth term in 2022.
Cooper narrowly lost to Jones in the 2010 election, with Jones taking 50% of the vote to Cooper’s 49%.
“We ran a hell of a race, and we have a lot to be proud of,” Cooper told the Citizen, in 2010, following that election.
After conceding the long-undecided, 2010 election to Jones, Cooper continued his service as a member of the Elk Grove City Council.
Cooper was elected to the Assembly in 2014 following his 14-year service on the City Council. He was reelected to the Assembly in this November’s election.
With his interest in becoming the county’s sheriff, Cooper established a sheriff’s campaign committee.
In his press statement, Cooper mentioned that he formed this committee “out of respect for the hundreds of people that have asked me to run for sheriff.”
Cooper added that he remains passionate about his work as an assemblyman and has also established a campaign committee to seek reelection to the Assembly in 2022.
“In 2014, I was elected to the state Assembly and I love being an assemblyman,” he wrote. “It is an honor and privilege to represent the people of Sacramento, Elk Grove, Galt and Lodi in the California State Assembly.”
