Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, on March 3 reportedly kept a loaded, semiautomatic handgun confiscated from his carry-on bag at the Sacramento International Airport.
Cooper, who was attempting to board a flight, was stopped by the airport’s Transportation Security Administration (TSA) after the firearm was spotted through an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint.
The lawmaker and former Sacramento County sheriff’s captain is also a candidate for sheriff of Sacramento County in this June’s primary election. That election also includes Wilton resident Jim Barnes, a 22-year veteran of the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.
Although Cooper is authorized to carry a concealed weapon due to his background as a retired law enforcement officer, possessing a handgun in carry-on luggage is not permitted, TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers said.
“Let me start by saying that no traveler is allowed to bring a firearm into the cabin of the aircraft,” she said. “Firearms must travel in checked luggage and be unloaded and stored in a locked, hard-sided case.”
Dankers told the Citizen this week that TSA officers routinely use X-ray machines to screen carry-on luggage, and that any screening is halted and airport law enforcement is notified whenever a firearm is discovered.
“At (the) Sacramento International Airport that is the Sacramento County Sheriff’s (Office), and they are required to respond directly to the security checkpoint,” she said. “A law enforcement officer takes control of the firearm and removes the passenger and the weapon from the checkpoint.”
At that point, TSA is no longer involved with the situation, Dankers noted.
“What happens next is up to law enforcement,” she said.
Dankers also addressed the penalties for bring a firearm to an airport security checkpoint.
“In addition to potential criminal citations, TSA can issue civil penalties of up to $10,000 for bringing a firearm to the security checkpoint,” she said. “TSA evaluates each firearm incident on a case-by-case basis, but factors considered when determining the civil penalty amount are whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.”
She stressed that a concealed weapon permit does not allow one to carry a firearm onto a commercial plane.
“Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are never permitted in carry-on luggage,” she said.
Cooper and the Sacramento County Sheriff’s spokesperson Rodney Grassmann could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
