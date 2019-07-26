left: Katie Matsumoto of Pleasant Grove High School’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) chapter presents a champion market lamb during the Sale of Champions at the California State Fair, July 14. Several local FFA and 4-H Club members won big during the fair’s traditional livestock competition. bellow right: Ajanae Phillips of Florin High School FFA and her grand champion rabbit. Below left: Nicolas Albiani of Sheldon 4-H and his grand champion rabbits. See more photos on page 12.
