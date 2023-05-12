Starting on May 16, Phil Lewis will manage the Cosumnes Fire Department and Elk Grove’s parks and recreation system.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on May 3 met in an executive session and appointed him to the general manager’s position. He is currently the district’s parks administrator, and he will succeed Joshua Green who was hired as the vice president of government and community affairs for the Sky River Casino.
Lewis was the parks and recreation director for the city of Rocklin before he joined the CSD in 2020.
“I really enjoyed the work I’ve done as the (CSD) parks administrator and to be able to step into the role as the general manager is very exciting,” he told the Citizen on May 5. “I’m glad to be able to continue my professional growth and support the work of the personnel and the district as a whole.”
Lewis’s contract as the CSD general manager was not finalized, as of press time. He told the Citizen there is not a plan yet for finding the district’s next parks administrator.
The Oregon native started his public service career when he worked as a lifeguard and a swim instructor in Portland. He worked his way up the city’s large parks and recreation department as a recreation supervisor and he later worked as a community services director for Oregon City. Lewis holds a master’s degree in parks, recreation, and tourism management from North Carolina State University.
During his time in Portland, Lewis said that he knew Green who also worked for that city’s parks and recreation system, but they didn’t work directly together. He recalled that Green recommended that he consider working in the Sacramento area.
“We made the leap and it’s been a good fit for my family,” Lewis said.
As the CSD’s new general manager, he will oversee a fire and emergency medical service that covers a 157-square mile area, and he will also manage a parks system that has 102 parks within Elk Grove.
This year, the district plans to open Fire Station 77 on Elk Grove’s Poppy Ridge Road, and a recreation center at Oasis Community Park. Fire Station 77 is designed to serve Elk Grove’s southeast region that includes the Laguna Ridge and Madeira communities as well as the Sky River Casino area.
The first round of revenues from Elk Grove’s new Measure E sales tax are also expected to be collected by the CSD and the city of Elk Grove in July. This measure, which increased the city’s sales taxes by one center, is intended to be used for public safety services, transportation projects, and the parks system.
Lewis said that Measure E funds are being considered in hiring more firefighters, purchasing more fire apparatuses, improving park landscaping, and hiring an urban forester to manage more than 46,000 trees in the CSD’s parks system.
During his interview, Lewis also noted that his staff is working with U.S. Rep. Doris Matsui’s office to secure federal funding to renovate Fire Station 46 in Galt.
Lewis mentioned the advantage of being a manager who was appointed through the district staff. He said that he has been closely working with Green to understand how to manage the district.
“(It’s) the continuity of having somebody internal who understands the culture, understands how to support our personnel who are out there every day in providing customer service to our community,” he said. “The pieces are all there.”
CSD board bids farewell to outgoing general manager
Green served as general manager at his final CSD board meeting on May 3 after working in the district for six years. He is planning to begin his new position at Sky River Casino in mid-May.
The board passed a resolution that honored his work and had one of his daughters read out loud that document’s final paragraph.
This resolution noted that he led the district while it opened or renovated 10 parks, expanded the fire staff, secured state and federal funding for projects, and started construction on the recreation centers for Morse and Oasis community parks.
“I’m still in that in-between zone of feeling that there’s still work to be done here and we’re moving forward on a number of things,” Green told the Citizen.
He praised the district staff for their accomplishments and he thanked the board for their support. Green and his wife, Jessica moved their family from Portland to Elk Grove when the CSD’s parks administrator position opened in 2017.
“I do feel blessed with the time I had here, and the risk that Jessica and I took six years ago in moving out of state to take a job in a special district in California,” Green said.
Along with his work as general manager, Green also worked as an assistant coach for Cosumnes Oaks High School’s girls basketball team, chaired the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce, and served on the executive committee for the Boys Scouts of America’s Golden Empire Council.
“I don’t know why I have 24 hours in a day while you seem to have 48,” CSD Director Orlando Fuentes joked to Green.
CSD Director Peter Sakaris, who was elected to the CSD board last year, mentioned that he expected Green to stay at the CSD for a few more years.
“It’s only been five months since I got to know you,” he said. “During that time I realized what leadership is.”
