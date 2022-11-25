Michael Vargas, a law professor and first-time candidate, declared victory in the Elk Grove Unified School District’s Trustee Area 2 race on Nov. 18.
He concluded that he won the election after he reviewed the Sacramento County elections office’s Nov. 18 ballot count that reported he had 54% of the vote while his opponent, Stephanie Spurlin had 45%. Vargas led her by 780 votes.
His lead over Spurlin rose to 1,091 votes on Nov. 22 when the latest ballot count was released.
“I’m honored and humbled by the trust my neighbors have placed in me,” Vargas told the Citizen on Nov. 21. “Our children are such an important part of our community and our future, and I understand what an enormous responsibility it is to be charged with their education and development. I will work hard to live up to this responsibility.”
Vargas is set to succeed Trustee Dr. Crystal Martinez-Alire who chose not to run for re-election after serving for eight years. She endorsed him in his run for her seat.
Spurlin, who is a retired nurse, did not announce her concession and she could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
The candidates ran in the school district’s only contested race in November - incumbents Gina Jamerson of Area 4 and Beth Albiani of Area 5 ran without opposition. Trustee Area 2 represents Elk Grove neighborhoods east of the Highway 99 corridor and includes Elk Grove and Monterey Trail high schools. Under the school board’s election system, only voters who live in Area 2 could vote on its candidates.
Vargas is a Minnesota native and an employment law professor with the McGeorge School of Law who moved to Elk Grove from Sacramento a few years ago. He previously taught at the Santa Clara University School of Law. Vargas holds a master’s degree in education from the University of Southern California, and his specialty is in student development.
It was at USC when he started his work in education, beginning with a program that introduced high school students to the college experience there.
In his campaign, Vargas focused on the issues of student mental health and safety as well as learning recovery for students who returned to in-person learning after the school district closed campuses during the COVID-19 pandemic’s first years. In-person learning was returned last year in a limited and was later fully restored in the 2021-22 school year.
“We’re going to see the ripple effects of this for years and years to come, and so having a perspective like mine is important,” Vargas told the Citizen in September.
In the school board’s Area 2 seat, current trustee Martinez-Alire is a member of the Ione Band of Miwok Indians and she is the first indigenous American to serve on the Elk Grove school board. Her successor, Vargas will be the first openly gay person to serve on that board. He earlier told the Citizen what he could do as a Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transgender Queer (LGBTQ) representative he could do as a trustee.
“There are students and parents advocating for certain pro-LGBTQ policies in the district that would benefit from having a board member who can sit down with the superintendent and say, ‘Hey, we need this,’” Vargas told the Citizen in September. “I can be a school board member who can be a champion for this.”
The school board will have its reorganization and swearing-in ceremony at their Dec. 13 meeting. Vargas told the Citizen that he has been studying board policies and priorities as well as the district’s budget process.
“I plan to hit the ground running,” he said.
