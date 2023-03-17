The most recent winter storms brought heavy rain and strong winds to Elk Grove during the past week.
While the storms did not reach the impacts experienced with the severe New Year’s Eve storm, as of press time, preparations were being made for possible flooding, wind gusts of up to 26 mph, and other impacts.
The New Year’s Eve storm resulted in flooding and evacuations in the Wilton area and some parts of Elk Grove, and the closure of several schools within the Elk Grove Unified School District.
Cosumnes Deputy Fire Chief Dan Quiggle told the Citizen on March 14 that authorization was obtained from the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) for the deployment of additional resources in Sacramento County, such as more fire dispatchers to assist with increased work volumes.
“(There will be) an additional rescue company and engine company that are focused on our high-risk areas for flooding around the Cosumnes River, but (they) will (also) be available for any needs anywhere in the county,” he said.
“And then (there will be) some additional command staff for the four primary fire agencies in Sacramento County.”
Quiggle mentioned that this additional assistance in preparation for a potential surge in the need for fire and rescue services in response to severe weather is referred to by Cal OES as a “pre-position.”
As of press time, the Cosumnes Fire Department was monitoring local river levels and runoff, and communicating with their partners at the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District, the Pacific Gas and Electric Co., and local reclamation districts to quickly close any flooded roads.
“At this point, it’s really dependent on how much rain and snow melt we get in the Sierra and in the foothills,” Quiggle said.
Jamie Hudson, emergency manager for the Elk Grove police, told the Citizen that the greatest concern for flood risk is in the Cosumnes River and Deer Creek areas.
“We’re really hoping that the rivers can hold for the most part; we’re hoping that the levees can hold, and as long as they do, then we shouldn’t see too many problems in our city,” he said. “But we really just want everybody to be prepared.”
Hudson added that he does not anticipate that there will be any evacuation warning or orders or emergency proclamations with the current storms.
During the evening of March 14, the Sacramento Municipal Utilities District reported 18 active power outages, effecting 366 customers. None of those outages were located in Elk Grove.
According to Sacramento County’s rainfall report for the same evening, rainfall at Bond and Waterman roads had totaled 0.4 inches in the past 24 hours and 2.2 inches in the past seven days.
Quiggle expressed gratitude for the organizations that have united in the cause to assist the community during the storms.
“We appreciate all of our public safety partners that are out there helping us serve the public,” he said.
He also advised people to avoid unnecessary driving during and after a storm.
“During and after a storm, if you are able to stay off the roadways, please do,” Quiggle said. “If you must go out, please do not drive on flooded roadways.”
On March 8, the city of Elk Grove opened a sandbag station at its Corporation Yard so that Elk Grove residents and business owners could protect their properties before the first storm arrived. Sean Gallagher, the city’s deputy public works director, told the Citizen that between 40-50 cars visited the station on March 8. The station has a 10-sandbag limit per visit.
“Hopefully, a lot of people who got sandbags previously are still making good use of them,” he said.
Elk Grove resident Daron Tarver visited the station for the first time on March 9 to protect his backyard.
“I don’t know if I’ll use all 10 bags, but I’ll probably find some spots,” he said.
Tarver mentioned that a 25-foot tree fell and just missed his car during a January storm.
Citizen news editor Cameron Macdonald contributed to this story.
