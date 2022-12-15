More than $1.5 million worth of renovations are in store for Laguna Town Hall’s 30-year-old park.
Park officials expect to reopen the spruced-up Town Square Park on Renwick Avenue next fall.
The Cosumnes Community Services District (CSD) board on Dec. 7 unanimously approved the project as well as the allocation of more than $746,000 in project funding from Quimby in-lieu fees that are paid by homebuilders and other developers.
New park additions will include a new half-court basketball site, a concrete path that’s accessible for disabled visitors, a new playground for children ages 2-5, and a new shade structure. There are also plans to replace an aging playground and deteriorating benches. The new features were based on feedback collected from neighbors three years ago.
“This park is an older park in an older part od town, but hasn’t had a lot of work done to it in many years,” said Paul Mewton, the CSD’s chief of planning, design, and construction. “One of our goals is to have equitable parks and recreation spaces for our community.”
Linda Rivera, a park neighbor of 30 years, urged CSD directors to approve the project.
“Believe me, I’m holding my breath and hoping this goes through,” she said. “We’ve been patiently waiting since 2019, and the area really needs a revitalization.”
She mentioned that the site is near a senior apartment complex and that the park conditions are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Rivera also said that she does not take her grandson to the current playground at the park.
“There is not much there,” she said. “It really needs a little oomph, it needs a little TLC, and it means the world to us.”
The CSD board awarded the construction project to the Saenz Landscape Construction Co., which is currently renovating Jack E. Hill Park in Elk Grove. This contractor placed the lowest project bid at $1.3 million, and the CSD plans to also pay them a contingency amount of $101,163.
Mewton noted that the project’s original estimated cost was $800,000 in the CSD’s capital improvement plan. He mentioned the challenges in estimating project costs due to economic inflation and the construction supply issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(There) is a real hesitancy for contractors to committee to a lower price because it’s uncertain,” Mewton said.
The CSD parks staff informed the board they have the option of restarting the project bid process for a potential low cost, but construction and labor costs continue to rise.
Mewton added that three years have passed since his staff completed their public outreach on the project.
“The community is expecting us to complete this park sometime in the foreseeable future,” he said.
Under the project plan, Town Square Park’s renovations will be paid by Quimby fees and Mello-Roos funds paid from Sacramento County that were related to nearby Interstate-5 improvements.
Mewton said that the park site’s local Landscape and Lighting Benefit Zone, which collects annual fees from property owners for ongoing park and streetscape maintenance, currently lacks reserve funds for Town Square Park.
CSD Director Jim Luttrell asked Mewton if there will be enough Landscape and Lighting funds to maintain the park. Mewton replied that his staff sees the project as “maintenance-neutral” since it is mainly replacing equipment.
