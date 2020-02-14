The Elk Grove police arrested a 40-year-old man who allegedly robbed a Laguna bank during the afternoon of Feb. 13. They reportedly found him walking about a mile away from the crime scene and took him into custody.
Anthony Wright of Sacramento was warranted on robbery charges.
The robbery was reported around 3:40 p.m. at the Chase Bank branch on the 7400 block of Laguna Boulevard.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez said that the suspect entered the bank and handed a note to a teller. This note demanded cash and the victim then gave him an undisclosed amount of money.
Jimenez said that witnesses told the police that the suspect was walking toward Laguna Boulevard. They described him as an African American male in is forties who wore a gray, long-sleeved shirt or hooded sweatshirt, and a baseball hat.
Officers searched the local area and they found a pedestrian who matched the suspect description. Jimenez reported that Wright was seen walking on Laguna Boulevard, west of Laguna Springs Drive.
Investigators reportedly found the stolen money during a search of him and he was positively identified as the robber.
Wright was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.
