The Kubota Tractor Corp.’s in-construction western division headquarters in Elk Grove is on pace to open in the early part of 2023, said Kyle Hagen, director, division manager of that corporation’s western division.
“Our timeline still is the early quarter of next year,” he told the Citizen this week.
However, Hagen added that some Kubota employees could possibly begin working in a portion of the facility by the latter part of this year.
“(Late this year), we may have a sort of temporary occupancy, which allows us not necessarily to run our day-to-day operations, but allows us to start moving equipment and have people in a certain portion of the building,” he said.
Kubota Tractor Corp. which is a subsidiary of Kubota North America Corp., is a multinational company that designs, builds and sells tractors and other heavy equipment.
Located on a 43.7-acre site on the south side of Grant Line Road, the 631,465-square-foot facility will be known as the Kubota Western Distribution Center. This site will replace Kubota’s current facility in Lodi.
Last year, the city of Elk Grove sold 43 acres of city property to Kubota for their Grant Line Road facility in a $5.1 million sale. City officials previously envisioned this site for projects such as a soccer stadium and a new home for the Sacramento County Fair.
Hagen said that the walls of the Elk Grove facility have been tilted into position, and the project will soon move on to its next phase: the installation of its roof.
“The roofing section (will begin) on the back side of the building, which will be kind of like the southeast side of the building, as it works forward toward Grant Line (Road),” he said. “I believe that’s still probably maybe six to eight weeks out before the roof is capped.”
Although Hagen noted that the facility will have the appearance of being completed once the roof is installed, he stressed that there will be plenty of work remaining at that point in the project.
“We still have some on-site work to develop and there’s obviously paving, and then we’ll have some racking and other things like that toward the end of the year that will still need to go into the building,” he said. “Then we will have the tenant improvements, and so the office features and functions that would still be required.”
Hagen spoke about the necessity for Kubota to build such a large facility in Elk Grove.
“That would be why we would have a large facility is that we can keep our equipment under roof, keep it clean, keep it in good condition before we ship it to our dealers to hold them on their lots, and then retail the products,” he said.
Also included in the plan for the Elk Grove facility is a parts operations department, a division office, and a call center that supports Kubota’s dealers.
This site will also include Kubota University, where dealers and staff will receive training on the products sold by the company.
The daily operations at Kubota’s Elk Grove site will initially be run by about 120 employees. But Hagen mentioned that the number of employees could expand to about 150 within the next two years.
This facility could also expand through future additions, in the event that the corporation desires to increase its service.
Hagen told the Citizen that the Kubota Western Distribution Center will be an important part of Kubota’s operations.
“To me, the most important part of the facility really is the service and support of our product and our people,” he said. “So, we want to have a clean, well-run facility for our employees that makes a terrific place to continue to work. And for our dealers, we want to have a world-class facility, as well.”
