All 67 campuses across the Elk Grove Unified School District have been closed since March 7 in order to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The campuses may be closed for the rest of the 2019-20 school year while the district is shifting to online education.
Meanwhile, the district staff is still working to ensure that students still get meals. This EGUSD Drive-Thru Meal Service particularly aids parents who depend on school cafeterias to feed their children on weekdays.
Students and families are invited to visit the parking lots of 34 schools to pick up a meal kit that supplies lunch for the day and the next morning’s breakfast. Staff members set up a drive-thru style service where they carry meals to the drivers.
Students can also walk up and take home their meals at any school site, regardless of which school they are enrolled in. Meals will only be allowed for pick-up and not consumption at the school sites.
This “grab-n-go” service was launched at 20 campuses a few days after the campus closures were announced. The district expanded this offer at 14 more school sites on March 23.
“We started on March 10, the day after we started the (campus) closures, which was phenomenal,” district spokesperson Xanthi Pinkerton said about the meal service.
All of the meals are prepared at the district’s food services center on Gerber Road in Florin before they are distributed to the schools before 11 a.m. on weekdays.
This week, Assembly Member Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove, and Sunkist Growers delivered 100 cases of fresh fruit to the Gerber Road facility.
Pinkerton noted that the district is also having buses deliver meals to a few select areas that have limited public transportation.
Along with the meal service, the district staff is informing families about support services such as the Elk Grove and Sacramento food banks.
“We’re making sure that people know they’re there and we’re promoting the fact that (the food banks) need volunteers,” Pinkerton said.
For more information on the meal program, visit the Elk Grove school district’s website, www.EGUSD.net.
The Elk Grove school district’s
‘grab-n-go’ meal sites
The Elk Grove Unified School District staff is offering lunch and breakfast meals at the parking lots of 34 school sites on weekdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
These meals will be offered to students, ages 18 or younger, regardless of where they are enrolled. Children must be present if an adult picks up a meal. Children can also pick up their meals without their parents. Eating won’t be allowed on the campuses.
Here are the “grab-n-go” sites:
• Elementary schools: Beitzel, Butler, Carroll, Case, Donner, Ehrhardt, Elk Grove, Elliott Ranch, Fite, Florin, Foulks Ranch, Jackson, Kennedy, Kirchgater, Leimbach, Mack, McKee, Morse, Pleasant Grove, Prairie, Reese, Sierra Enterprise, Tsukamoto, Union House, Zehnder Ranch.
• Middle schools: Harris, Kerr.
• High schools: Cosumnes Oaks, Florin, Franklin, Laguna Creek, Pleasant Grove, Sheldon, Valley.
