A 13-year-old boy allegedly shot and wounded a man who was involved in a brawl on an Elk Grove residential street on April 10. The victim was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, the Elk Grove police reported.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez told the Citizen that no arrests were made, as of press time. When asked why the alleged gunman was not taken into custody, he replied that the investigation is ongoing.
Authorities were first alerted about the shooting around 5 p.m. at Fanega Court in Laguna. They reportedly found the 31-year-old victim wounded at the scene and they later learned more about what transpired.
Jimenez reported that the victim and several other people went to a house to confront teenagers who allegedly fought with the victim’s grandson.
Police said that the victim then got into an altercation with another man from the house, which instigated a brawl among several adults there. Jimenez said that a resident’s family member, described as a 13-year-old boy, returned to the house to retrieve a handgun. The juvenile then opened fire and struck the victim.
Plans are to submit police evidence to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office for review on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and child endangerment, the Elk Grove police reported. Authorities said that the incident was isolated and all involved parties were identified.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.