A federal jury on Aug. 4 determined that Elk Grove police officers did not use excessive force in a 2016 case where a wrong-way driver died after being in their custody.
The widow of 41-year-old Daniel Landeros filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against six officers and the city of Elk Grove in 2017.
“We feel the jury arrived at the right verdict,” Elk Grove police spokesperson Jason Jimenez told the Citizen. “It was a traffic incident that affected all those involved, especially the Landeros family who suffered a terrible loss.”
Jennifer Landeros alleged that her husband ultimately died from suffocation after officers placed their weight on his back to hold him down during a struggle. The plaintiff’s attorneys argued that his death was caused by “restraint asphyxia,” due to the hundreds of pounds from four officers.
They performed CPR and sought more medical assistance for him after they noticed that he was unresponsive, according to a 2017 Sacramento County District Attorney’s analysis. Cosumnes paramedics transported Landeros to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Before his confrontation with police, the driver was under the influence of methamphetamine when he drove the wrong way and he suffered injuries after he crashed his vehicle into three cars near the corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Wymark Drive, the District Attorney’s Office reported.
In an eight-day trial with Hon. William Shubb presiding at the Eastern District federal courthouse in Sacramento, jurors had to decide if Landeros ultimately died from police actions or his poor health conditions.
Jennifer, who has five children with Landeros, sued for compensatory damages against the defendants and punitive damages against the non-governmental defendants following her husband’s death.
“Plaintiffs seek compensation for the decedent’s pain and suffering, his loss of enjoyment of life, and for their own losses as well as punitive and exemplary damages as allowed by law,” stated the civil complaint filed by one of Jennifer’s attorneys, Stewart Katz.
The widow and four of her children testified in court before one of her attorneys delivered a closing argument on Aug. 2, according to a federal court summary.
In 2017, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office determined there was no evidence that Landeros died from excessive police force. Investigators also mentioned that officers never struck him when they took him into custody.
“They did not act with a disregard for human life or an indifference to the consequences of their actions,” the report stated. “In fact, the officers clearly demonstrated a proper regard for human life.”
Investigators detailed the events that transpired during the evening of Nov. 30, 2016. Jennifer told them that her husband was “agitated” earlier that night and he ran through red lights when he drove her. She then exited the truck when he stopped at Laguna Springs Drive.
Two Elk Grove police officers, who were involved in a traffic stop, later witnessed Landeros drive the wrong way on westbound Elk Grove Boulevard where he struck vehicles and caused two injuries. They then reportedly saw him walk away from the wreckage while he bled from his head.
When the police ordered him to stop, Landeros allegedly yelled, “You’re not real” before running across a street. Officer Samuel Schafer deployed his Taser against him after the driver reportedly took a fighting stance and then started running again.
Investigators said that Landeros fell after being struck twice by the officer’s Taser. Schafer and Officer Steven Holdstad reportedly placed him on his stomach and handcuffed him. They then placed their knees on his back to hold him down. More officers arrived and they also placed their body weight on him when he kicked his legs and cursed at them, authorities said.
They then turned him over when he had a bloody nose and then tried to revive him via CPR when they saw that his face was turning blue and he lacked a pulse.
Santa Ana attorney Bruce Praet defended the city and the six officers in court. In his comments to the Citizen, he emphasized that methamphetamine caused Landeros’ medical situation.
“While there are never truly any winners in cases like this, we are pleased that the jury reached the proper verdict based on the evidence rather than out of sympathy for the family’s loss,” he said. “The jury confirmed that the involved Elk Grove police officers acted appropriately in a very difficult situation, and in fact, took commendable action to try to save the life of Daniel Landeros after he suffered a meth-induced heart attack after being taken into custody.”
Jennifer’s attorney Dale Galipo could not be reached for comment, as of press time.
