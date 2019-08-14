A Sacramento Superior Court jury last week convicted a former Cosumnes Oaks High School teacher and coach of committing sexual offenses against three students.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of Monte Reed, 42, on Aug. 9. He was found guilty of offenses such as two counts of unlawful sex with a minor, and two counts of lewd and lascivious act with victims ages 14 and 15.
Reed now faces nine years in state prison and his sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 20.
The defendant taught geography at Cosumnes Oaks High and he also worked as a freshman football and basketball coach. Authorities reported that he started a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student in his honors class in 2016. They engaged in sexual activities before and after school, and during a summer break, the District Attorney’s Office reported.
The victim’s friends later notified a teacher at Cosumnes Oaks High after they learned of her relationship. Reed was placed on administrative leave from the school during the spring of 2017 while investigators reviewed allegations against him. They later learned that the teacher also inappropriately touched other girls or made lewd comments toward them, the District Attorney’s Office reported.
Reed was one of the 11-year-old school’s earliest teachers when he was hired to work there in 2009.
Authorities arrested Reed in Los Angeles County in September 2017 on three felony counts of sexual contact with minors under age 16 and a misdemeanor charge of child molestation.
The three victims’ parents last year filed a lawsuit against the Elk Grove school district on charges of neglecting to supervise and prevent Reed from abusing those children. They are also suing Reed for sexual battery and inflicting emotional distress.
A similar lawsuit was filed last year against the school district and staff members at Prairie Elementary School after Eric Echols-Gollas, a former paraeducator, was convicted of molesting students there. This March, a Sacramento Superior Court jury decided that the Elk Grove school district should pay $1.1 million to the families of three victims in the Prairie Elementary case.
