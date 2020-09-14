A Sacramento Superior Court jury on Sept. 11 found an Elk Grove resident guilty of sexually abusing four girls for nearly 20 years.
Ronald Edward Northrup, 42, now faces up to 120 years in state prison on six felony counts of committing lewd acts upon minors under age 14.
The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office reported that two victims were 11 years old, and the others were between the ages of 4-8 when Northrup abused them. The victims were either the defendant’s family members or related to people he knew. One victim testified during Northrup’s trial that she was pressured to lie and withdraw her allegations in 2013, authorities said.
The Elk Grove police took Northrup into custody in 2016 after they publicly released his identity and license plate number, and announced there was a warrant for his arrest. He initially refused to surrender to detectives after they searched his home and could not find him there. Northrup later turned himself into custody.
The defendant’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2 at the Sacramento Superior Court.
