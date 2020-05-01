Thousands of grocery store cashiers and their customers across the county have a new layer of protection from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), thanks to a manufacturing company founded and operated by a Rancho Murieta couple.
Longtime residents Dan and Jeanne Hayes, and their partner Don Almeida own Universal Custom Display, Inc. (UCD) in Elk Grove. On March 19, their company on Elkmont Way began producing acrylic sneeze guards on a massive scale for retailers like Target, 7-Eleven, and Safeway.
Until a day earlier, their business model was manufacturing custom displays and fixtures for retail and grocery stores, and producing cabinets for homebuilders. Only 20 to 25% of their work involved acrylics.
Thanks to their specialized equipment and in-house expertise, they were able to turn on a dime to help protect thousands from transmission of the Coronavirus and to also help their company at the same time.
This new opportunity showed up in a nick of time since the company suffered a large reduction in business as tough Coronavirus mandates were being rolled out.
Many UCD customers deemed to be non-essential were closing. They included retailers like Macy’s and specialty food stores like See’s Candies. Even businesses deemed as essential were postponing their orders and telling UCD not to ship product.
The company’s darkest hour came on March 19 when Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the stay-at-home order. Their financial situation had become so grave that UCD laid off 40 employees, just to survive. It was the company’s first major layoff in its 21 years.
Dan Hayes said that “a little pathway through the storm” opened up the following Sunday, when Safeway/Albertsons, one of the company’s biggest accounts, called.
“They had a demand that they wanted 800 of these hygiene guards within three days,” he said.
The next day, Dan and other staff members were in the plant retooling the production lines to manufacture the Safeway/Albertsons sneeze guards per the supplied template. They delivered 100 shields to 35 stores in the North Bay the same day. They completed the balance of order, 700 sneeze guards, on Tuesday.
Dan realized he was on to something. He told the sales staff and project managers to contact all UCD customers about their manufacturing capabilities in the pandemic. The orders began flooding in.
“Within five minutes, Save Mart had gotten back to us, saying they needed 1,500 in three days,” he said. “It has just snowballed from there and has gotten to a national level.”
The next big order came from Target, which ordered 16,500 “hygiene barriers” for 791 stores. If Dan realized the complexity of the order, he would have turned it down because he didn’t think they had the capacity. Instead, UCD produced, packaged, and shipped all of the sneeze guards between April 2-18.
Other customers included 7-Eleven with an order for 20,000. AAA Insurance, which operates kiosks at DMVs all across the country, asked for 5,000. When interviewed, Dan was preparing a bid for Wendy’s for 3,000.
As the orders came in, UCD brought back about 60% of the laid-off staff.
UCD also produced sneeze guards for many local banks and two Rancho Murieta businesses – Results Physical Therapy and the Rancho Murieta Country Club Pro Shop.
The company also manufactures bio shields that are used in hospitals to protect heath care workers intubating COVID-19 patients. Although Kaiser Permanente and Mercy hospitals ordered more than 100, the demand has waned. Dan believes that is happening because the state has done such a good job at flattening the curve of the disease.
UCD also has manufactured 500 drive-up podiums for Safeway/Albertson’s for employees who work outside the stores with customers.
Dan said his warehouse employees have been working nonstop for three weeks. Nor have the four machines producing the sneeze guards ceased operating.
It also has been crazy for the co-owner.
“I literally have been averaging 15 to 18 hours a day for the past three weeks in trying to keep all the balls off the ground, so to speak,” Dan said.
One of the balls is the supply of acrylic sheets. “The sheets are 4-by-8 feet,” he said. “We’re cutting a thousand sheets of acrylic a day to give you an idea of the massive volume we are doing, and looking for more.”
So far, their purchasing agent, Perry “Houdini” Fong, has managed to secure the acrylic sheets needed, even as demand ratcheted across the country.
When interviewed at the end of the third week, Dan said the sneeze guard business had slowed just enough so he could put some wood on the machines to manufacture cabinets for homebuilders and to take stock.
Dan knows the demand for sneeze guards will slow down from essential businesses once their needs are met. However, he can see a second phase in demand once some of their retail customers re-open for business.
“While I thought this would be a little, three-week or four-week window of a silver lining in a very dark cloud for our company, it looks like it may extend out further,” Dan said.
He said that his staff has learned a lot during the pandemic.
“We have learned who we are as a company, how resourceful we can be, and how tough we can be when things get tough,” Dan said.
He also praised his workers, some of whom have been putting in 60-to-70-hour weeks.
“To them goes most of the credit for the little bit of success that we are seeing right now,” Dan said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.