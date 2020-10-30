Jack and Tracey Edwards were declared to be the 2020 Elk Grove Citizens of the Year on Oct. 26.
The couple learned about their new status on their front porch that late afternoon when they were visited by the Elk Grove Citizen of the Year awards committee.
“This is awesome, what more can you say?” Jack told the Citizen.
He and his wife are well-renowned community service volunteers who worked to benefit Elk Grove for nearly 30 years. Jack is a past president of the Elk Grove Lions Club, and Tracey is active in the Soroptimist International of Elk Grove. Both work as agents for Coldwell Banker.
Jack has been an Elk Grove Lion for 18 years and served as their president. Last month, he spent a Friday night volunteering at a drive-in movie screening at Elk Grove Regional Park.
“It’s just one of those places where you can do things for your community, and it’s just a fun place to be and a fun organization to be a part of,” he said about the Lions Club.
As a Soroptimist, Tracey has been involved with the Soroptimist International’s programs such as the Dream It, Be it program that teaches leadership education to high school girls, and the Live Your Dream program that offers scholarships to women who are returning to college. She also served as their Elk Grove president in 2016.
“It’s because of our mission of helping women and girls,” Tracey said about what has kept her active with the Soroptimists for the past eight years. “We help them locally here in Elk Grove as well as internationally.”
The Edwards also worked at the annual Running of the Elk Half Marathon for the past 10 years to raise funds for the Elk Grove Youth Sports Foundation that provides athletic scholarships to children from low-income families. They also assisted the annual Optimist Child Spree at Kohl’s in Elk Grove where volunteers provide backpacks, school supplies, and haircuts to underprivileged children before they return to school.
The Elk Grove Citizen of the Year is a 65-year-old tradition that was started by the Elk Grove Chamber of Commerce. This honor recognizes an Elk Grove individual or couple who significantly contributed to the Elk Grove community. Rebecca Davis, a retired educator who still provides dictionaries and scholarships to local students, was last year’s Elk Grove Citizen of the Year.
Nominations are submitted to the awards committee from community members every fall. Each request is required to have a letter that explains why the nominee deserves the recognition.
James Anderson, a past district governor for Lions Clubs International, wrote in his nomination letter that the Edwards’ legacy of community service started in 1992 when their eldest son, Casey joined the Laguna Creek Soccer Club.
The couple produced the club’s newsletter and Jack later created the Elk Grove Youth Soccer League’s website and ran it for 17 years. He also went on to launch the website for the Run 4 Hunger website that supports the Elk Grove Food Bank Services. Each year, Jack along with his staff at Coldwell Banker raise about $5,000 for the food bank, Anderson wrote.
“They truly exemplify the Lions’ motto: ‘We Serve,’” he said.
In her nomination letter, Soroptimist Betty Matsui described Tracey as a dedicated volunteer who “always ‘shows up’” and she detailed her work in organizing Soroptimist fundraisers. She noted Tracey’s five years of volunteer work for the American Cancer Society’s Discovery Shop, and her large projects such as crocheting 53 scarves for elderly recipients who are assisted by the Elk Grove Food Bank Services.
As part of the honor’s tradition, the Edwards are invited to donate $1,000 raised by the awards committee to an organization of their choice. Jack said they will decide their donation later.
Each Elk Grove Citizen of the Year receives an awards banquet in their honor, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused this year’s dinner to be canceled.
Committee member Angi Perry said there will be a double banquet for the Edwards as well as 2021’s Citizen of the Year next year. She added that Jack and Tracey can also take part in any parades being held this year.
Tracey told the Citizen that she was excited that she and her husband are now among the Elk Grove Citizens of the Year.
“I’m so excited and honored to join the other members of the community who have been selected in the past,” she said.
