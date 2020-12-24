In-N-Out Burger is in the process of trying to build another restaurant in Elk Grove.
The fast-food chain hopes to serve customers as a tenant of The Ridge Shopping Center at the southeast corner of Elk Grove Boulevard and Bruceville Road. Their current Elk Grove spot is near the corner of Bond Road and East Stockton Boulevard.
Carl Arena, vice president of real estate and development for In-N-Out, told the Citizen on Dec. 21 that the company is excited about the possibility of operating at The Ridge.
“We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity there,” he said. “That said, it’s still very early in the development process and our plans are still going through the city of Elk Grove’s review process.”
Antonio Ablog, the city’s planning manager, told the Citizen that In-N-Out submitted its planning application for the proposed second location in September. He added that the project will ultimately be reviewed by the Elk Grove Planning Commission, but “no hearing date has yet been set.”
With In-N-Out’s proposal still needing the commission’s approval, Arena noted that it is too early to present a timeline for the project.
“Once we do begin construction on a new location, it usually takes us five to six months to build the restaurant and open for business,” he said. “However, there is still quite a bit of work to be done before we can even set a time to begin construction. Because it’s still so early in the process, it would be premature to comment on a timeline.”
In-N-Out Burger opened its original restaurant in Baldwin Park in 1948. In addition to its current Elk Grove location, In-N-Out has two restaurants in Sacramento, one in West Sacramento, and one in Rancho Cordova.
