Editor’s note: This story is a continued collaboration between the Citizen and California State University, Sacramento’s journalism program. This fall, students contributed stories on subjects that impact Elk Grove community members. They are being taught by Philip Reese, a Sacramento Bee reporter and an assistant professor of journalism.
A new law seeks to reduce dumping of trash along roadways and other public spaces by increasing penalties, particularly when it is a business that is at fault.
Assembly Bill 2374, sponsored by California State Assembly Member Rebecca Bauer-Kahan, D-San Ramon, increases the maximum fine for the dumping of commercial quantities of waste by a business that employs more than 10 workers from $3,000 to $5,000 for the first conviction, from $6,000 to $10,000 for the second, and from $10,000 to $20,000 for the third and any subsequent convictions.
“The illegal dumping of trash, furniture, mattresses, appliances, and toxic materials is out of control in both our rural and urban areas - it isn’t just unsightly, it is putting the health of our communities and environment at risk,” Bauer-Kahan said in a statement about the bill.
The Elk Grove Anti-Trash Group, a community-minded group of volunteers who regularly dedicate a day of their week to host a community clean-up in Elk Grove, say they are in support of the fight against illegal dumping.
“We support the existing law and new changes as written in order to give law enforcement agencies more leverage. We would go a step further. The hope would be that the additional fine authority would allow for increased staffing to ensure compliance with laws,” said Sharon Anderson, administrator for the Elk Grove Anti-Trash Group.
Locally, the group uses Facebook to coordinate their efforts with volunteer clean-up days. They utilize the buddy system and other safe best-practices to pick up trash along the parks and trails of Elk Grove.
“Overall, we think that AB 2374 is a step in the right direction and the less trash dumped, the better. We hope that the now-chaptered bill is part of a larger push to combat dumping from all sources and clean up the most affected land.” Anderson said.
Existing laws already classifies the dumping of waste into private or public areas such as parks and roads as a misdemeanor violation punishable by fines and up to six months of jail time.
“There’s an industry for trash removal in California, some businesses are doing it legally, the way they should be, and others are doing it illegally because it costs a lot of money to take stuff to the dump.” an official from Bauer-Kahan’s office said.
AB 2374 was written to act as a further deterrent by publicly holding violators accountable and by raising fines.
“Sometimes it’s the fly-by-night guys with pickup trucks who will clean out your yard for 100 bucks, but typically it’s the unidentified businesses, for example a roofing company who wants to avoid paying the disposal fee for dumping their materials out.” said Doug Kobold, vice chair of the Illegal Dumping Technical Advisory Committee of California (IDTAC).
In February, the Ceres police received a tip in the middle of the night that a man in a red Chevrolet pickup was dumping trash along the side of the road. They quickly located him and made him pick up every piece. The back of his truck was filled with garbage, and he already littered 300 pounds of garbage by the time they found him.
“The goal of the bill isn’t to raise more money, it’s to send a bigger and clearer message.” Kobold said.
Officials at the Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC), which represents 39 counties, said that illegal dumping is common in unincorporated areas. Often, these areas don’t have necessary services.
For instance, Monterey County’s website shows a map pinpointing the areas that had reported illegal dumping. Most were on the outskirts of towns or cities.
“We’re just hoping that these increased penalties will reduce the incidences of illegal dumping and create less of a burden and less of a nuisance in our communities,” RCRC Policy Advocate John Kennedy said.
As punishment, AB 2374 would require the court to order those convicted to remove or pay for the removal of the waste matter with the consideration of the convicted party’s current financial situation. The court may also suspend the business license of any person convicted of dumping waste and allow for that person’s name and business to be publicly displayed as convicted of illegal dumping.
The Contractors State License Board (CSLB), supports the bill because it can help spread awareness of those whose businesses have been convicted of illegally dumping.
If the CSLB provides a license and is notified by the courts that one of their contractors broke the law, the board would take disciplinary actions and post the contractor’s business information on their website.
“We also came to support it because it’s actually a similar effort to a bill that we’ve sponsored in the past in AB 246, which was signed last year.” said CSLB Chief Deputy Registrar Mike Jamnetski.
AB 246 added illegal dumping to a list of violations that constitutes disciplinary action against a contractor by the CSLB.
“AB 246 added illegal dumping to the list of violations. It gave them the authority to take disciplinary action against a contractor if there was a violation. AB 2374 will help to provide more notice.” Kennedy continued.
The city of Elk Grove has an online reporting form at www.ElkGroveCity.org where residents can report any active illegal dumping or visible hazardous wastes. Doing so could alert state and local environmental agencies to suspected problems before they get out of control, also it could provide witness accounts and documentation to help with investigations of continued unauthorized activity.
It is likely that more bills will be introduced to the senate to continue to combat illegal dumping, advocates said.
“Illegal dumping is a problem, and it’s been a problem for many years,” Kennedy said. “So there’s always going to be more legislation.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.