The Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Department on Oct. 18 was informed that bundles of county voter information guides were found in residential recycling bins in Elk Grove.
Regional representatives of the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) were contacted by the county, resulting in the retrieval of about 780 of these guides.
Per guidelines of the USPS Office of Inspector General for election mail, the bundles were expedited back through the mail stream for redelivery on Oct. 19.
No ballots were found to have been discarded during this USPS search, the county elections office announced.
Sacramento County spokesperson Janna Haynes told the Citizen that the discarded voter guides were discovered in the area bounded by Whitelock Parkway to the north, Bruceville Road to the east, Bilby Road to the south, and Franklin Boulevard to the west.
Haynes mentioned that a resident in that area discovered the bundles of voter guides in his recycle bin.
She also noted that these voter guides are typically transported in bundles by postal carriers and then added to stacks of mail during routes, as opposed to ballots that are divided by addresses at a post office prior to being sent out for delivery.
Haynes said that the county elections staff is concerned with the recent discovery of hundreds of discarded, county voter information guides.
“It’s certainly concerning to have voters that are anticipating educational materials to come for them not to receive them, and concerning that anyone would choose to disenfranchise voters by dumping their voter information guides,” she said.
Haynes added that this incident is unprecedented for Sacramento County.
“We’ve never had hundreds and hundreds of materials dumped like this, and so, we take it extremely seriously,” she said. “Obviously, our goal is to make sure that registered voters get the materials that they need in a timely manner, so that they can have an educated vote before Election Day.
“We are working very closely with the United States Postal Service and the Secretary of State’s office as they investigate this matter and to hopefully avoid anything like this happening ever again.”
USPS spokesperson Kristina Uppal also addressed the issue of the discarded voter guides.
“The U.S. Postal Service is fully committed between now and the November election to the secure and timely delivery of the nation’s election mail,” she said.
“Postal management is aware of some election mail, including bundles of (Sacramento) County voter information guides, found in recycling bins in Elk Grove, California. We take very seriously any allegation of mishandling mail.
“This incident has been referred to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the USPS Office of Inspector General for investigation. We will have no further comment until that review is complete.”
The Sacramento County Voter Registration and Elections Department encourages residents of this county to report any suspicious postal crimes to the U.S. Postal Investigation Service National Law Enforcement Communications Center by calling (877) 876-2455.
Haynes mentioned that voters should have already received their county voter information guides and ballots in the mail.
In the event that a voter has not received their voter guide or ballot, Haynes recommends that they contact the county’s call center, which is operated Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We can verify whether or not these materials were indeed mailed out to your address, that we have the correct information on file, and we could offer you a few options,” she said. “We could either reissue a new ballot and voter information guide and void the ballot that was mailed to you or we could provide you with information on how to vote in person, once our vote centers open on (Oct. 29).”
Haynes added that the call center can also help people access the county voter information guide on the county’s website, www.SacCounty.net. The county’s call center phone number is (916) 875-6451.
Eighteen vote centers will open throughout the county on Oct. 29, and two of those centers will be in Elk Grove. Those Elk Grove sites are California Northstate University at 9700 West Taron Drive, and the District56 center at 8230 Civic Center Drive. On Nov. 5, eight additional vote centers will be opened in various Elk Grove locations.
For those who do not plan to vote in person, but would like to drop off their vote-by-mail ballot in a secure drop box, there are five such boxes that will be available in Elk Grove.
Information regarding the locations of vote centers and drop boxes in Elk Grove is available through the county’s website at www.Elections.SacCounty.gov.
