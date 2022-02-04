On Feb. 1, hundreds of law enforcement officers from across California gathered at a memorial service in Roseville to support the family, friends, and colleagues of fallen Elk Grove Police Officer Ty Lenehan.
They also learned about his legacy of generosity, strong Christian faith, and his ways of making people laugh. Speakers shared stories of Lenehan purchasing a bicycle for a child whose bike was stolen, jokingly allowing a dove to perch on his head outside his police station, and his habit of enjoying his talks during traffic stops so much that it was usually the drivers who cut off their chats.
Elk Grove Police Sgt. Josh Magdaleno, who worked with Lenehan in their department’s motor unit, spoke in front of the fallen officer’s casket that was draped in a U.S. flag. His fellow motorcycle officers stood behind him.
“Ty easily made you laugh, poked fun at himself - he just made you feel good,” the sergeant told the audience during the service at Bayside Church’s Adventure Campus.
Magdaleno also noted how Lenehan had a natural ability to bring people from different units together and collaborate at the police station.
“In the years to come, the Elk Grove Police Department will become stronger because of Ty bringing everyone together,” he said.
Near the end of the service, each member of the motor unit paid tribute to Lenehan by pounding a motor wing pin on his casket. A few of them cried as they walked away.
Lenehan was the first officer to die in the line-of-duty in the Elk Grove Police Department’s 16-year history. During the early morning of Jan. 21, he was driving in uniform on his police motorcycle to work when a DUI suspect reportedly traveled the wrong way on Highway 99 and collided head-on with his motorcycle near the 47th Avenue exit in Sacramento. The suspect, Jermaine Walton, was arrested and charged with murder.
Lenehan, 44, later succumbed to his injuries at the UC Davis Medical Center. He was a 10-year law enforcement veteran as well as the father of two children and the husband of a Sacramento police officer.
Elk Grove police spokesperson Sgt. Jason Jimenez compared the mood at the Elk Grove police station to a family’s experience of losing a loved one or a close friend.
“You go through those stages of grief and initial shock,” he told the Citizen. “We’re trying to be there for each other and support each other.”
A vigil was held for Lenehan outside Elk Grove City Hall during the evening of his death. Elk Grove community members also gathered to pay respects on Jan. 25 when his procession traveled through the city on its way to a mortuary in the El Dorado County town of Rescue. The officer was buried at a private ceremony in that town, following his law enforcement memorial on Feb.1.
When the Lenehan family drove away from that Roseville memorial, the Sacramento Firefighters Pipes & Drums Band led the procession to the parking lot. A large group of Elk Grove police motor officers escorted Lenehan’s hearse and his family while dozens of law enforcement officers stood at attention on both sides of the route out of the church lot.
Speakers at the law enforcement service included Lenehan’s colleagues, friends, and church members.
“The last 10 days have been hard, but we have been comforted by your outpouring of love, generosity, care, and support,” the ceremony’s emcee, Elk Grove Police Lt. Lindsey Goesch said. “Our community and allied agencies wrapped their arms around us, so in turn we could wrap our arms around each other when we needed it the most.”
Elk Grove Police Chief Tim Albright said that he attended law enforcement memorials for nearly 30 years, but he admitted that he was frightened to attend Lenehan’s memorial.
“That fear and that angst dissipated and it turned to honor, and I’m humbled to be standing here,” the police chief said.
He mentioned that many people have described Lenehan as a “bright light,” and he noted that he saw a bright star in the dark, early morning sky when he prepared before the ceremony.
“It reminded me of the light that Ty is to us now, as we are all in darkness, as we are all in mourning - Ty is the light that will guide our path.”
At the end of his speech, the police chief apologized to Lenehan’s family.
“I have to apologize for I have not made good on my promise to bring Ty home safely, and I’m sorry,” he said. “But I know you join me, as do many of you, in a blessing that Ty is home.”
Albright then pointed up.
“(Badge) 281, rest easy, hero,” he concluded. “We’ll take it from here.”
Lenehan joined law enforcement 10 years ago after serving in the U.S. Air Force and working as an electrician in his family’s business. After graduating from a public safety training program at American River College, he worked as a reserve officer for the Citrus Heights police before transferring to the Galt police. In 2016, he joined the Elk Grove police where he worked as a patrol officer and served in the Hostage Negotiation Unit.
Lenehan returned to his passion of working as a motorcycle officer in 2020 after he previously served as one in Galt.
Elk Grove Police Officer Joe Riley described Lenehan’s return to being a motor officer as a “homecoming.” He mentioned that his colleague had a habit of jumping up and asking his motor officers if he could join them whenever they went out for a ride.
“For Ty, he was really living the dream,” Riley said.
He later spoke about Lenehan’s dedication to his Christian faith.
“Ty had faith in our broken world, Ty had faith in humanity, Ty had faith in all of you,” Riley said.
Pastor Phil Layton of the Gold Country Baptist Church in Shingle Springs considered Lenehan to be a friend and a brother. He recalled how Lenehan regularly attended Tuesday night gatherings with church members, volunteered to help members in need, and attended church funerals for people he did not know.
He described Lenehan as a “brother with a big heart, a big smile - a big guy.”
Lenehan’s brother-in-law, Jared Clarke, shared their family’s memories of Lenehan being an adventurous and mischievous child who had a big heart. When he was young, Lenehan was concerned for a homeless woman that the family encountered and asked his mother if they could bring her home. They instead offered her groceries they just bought.
Clarke noted that Lenehan had an “endless determination” to be great in his interests whether it be competitive shooting, running half-marathons, or growing chili peppers. He also spoke about Lenehan’s wife, Jessica, and how she always supported his pursuits including his switch to a law enforcement career.
“If you asked Ty how he would like to be remembered - he loved God, he loved his wife, and he loved his kids,” Clarke said. “It was the million little things that made him special.”
The memorial’s program included a tribute written by Lenehan’s daughter, Sydney, who described him as the “greatest person” who was always there for her.
“If you want to find your greatest person, you should think of someone who is always there for you,” she wrote.
